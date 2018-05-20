Home > News > World >

Trump, Moon discuss N. Korea's threat to scrap summit

Trump US president, Moon discuss N. Korea's threat to scrap summit

US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Sunday discussed North Korea's recent threats to cancel its unprecedented summit with Washington, Seoul's presidential office said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Trump and Moon have agreed to "work closely" to ensure the US President's meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un is a success play

Trump and Moon have agreed to "work closely" to ensure the US President's meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un is a success

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Sunday discussed North Korea's recent threats to cancel its unprecedented summit with Washington, Seoul's presidential office said.

After weeks of warm words and diplomatic backslapping, Pyongyang abruptly threatened to pull out of the planned summit next month because of US demands for "unilateral nuclear abandonment", according to the North's official KCNA news agency.

North Korea also cancelled at the last minute a high-level meeting with the South, protesting joint military drills between Seoul and Washington.

In a phone conversation on Sunday, Trump and Moon "exchanged views on various actions taken by North Korea recently", Moon's office said in a statement.

The two leaders agreed to "work closely" for the success of the landmark summit in Singapore on June 12, which would be the first meeting between a sitting US President and a North Korean leader.

They are due to meet in Washington on Tuesday.

North Korea's sudden shift in attitude followed a weeks-long charm offensive that has seen leader Kim Jong Un hold a historic summit with Moon and meet twice with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

At a dramatic summit last month in the Demilitarised Zone dividing their two countries, Kim and Moon pledged to pursue nuclear disarmament and a peace treaty.

Pyongyang also raised hopes ahead of the US summit by announcing it will destroy its nuclear testing site next week.

But the promise is open to interpretation on both sides and the North has spent decades developing its atomic arsenal, culminating last year in its sixth nuclear test -- by far its biggest to date -- and the launch of missiles capable of reaching the US.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Prince Harry The troubled playboy grows upbullet
2 Timna Valley Israel builds 'missile net' on border to protect airportbullet
3 In Miami-Dade Florida police shoot gunman at Trump-owned golf resortbullet

Related Articles

Opinion Would requiring drug ads to cite their cost really lower prices?
World Trump Jr. And other aides met with gulf emissary offering help to win election
Opinion The Latino who hunted Latinos
World Israeli appeal to evangelicals stirs old fears
World Democrat's keep-left strategy tested in Georgia
In Iran EU commissioner in bid to protect trade ties
Santa Fe Latest shooting revives US arms control debate
Palme d'Or Race for gold reaches climax at politically charged Cannes
Mike Pompeo US trying to move forward after quitting Iran nuclear deal
In Mexico Presidential frontrunner vows to hit back at Trump tweets

World

An activist attends a rally outside the presidential palace in Jakarta, demanding justice for their children's deaths
In Indonesia Parents wait for justice 20 years after Suharto's fall
A first batch of Islamic State group fighters left their final stronghold in Syria's capital under a deal struck after weeks of fierce combat, a monitor said
Islamic State First fighters evacuate south Damascus: monitor
Hindus consider cows sacred and slaughtering the animals, or possessing or consuming beef, is banned in most Indian states
In India Muslim beaten to death for allegedly killing cow
Maduro has presided over an implosion of once wealthy oil producer Venezuela's economy since taking office in 2013
Nicolas Maduro Venezuela's president eyes second term despite economic woes