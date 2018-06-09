Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Trump and Kim lookalikes hold 'summit' in Singapore

In Singapore Trump and Kim lookalikes hold 'summit'

While access to the historic summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be tightly restricted, hundreds of Singaporeans got the next best thing on Saturday when two lookalikes showed up at a downtown mall.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The lookalikes shook hands and embraced on stage, hamming it up for fans who whipped out mobile phones play

The lookalikes shook hands and embraced on stage, hamming it up for fans who whipped out mobile phones

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

While access to the historic summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be tightly restricted, hundreds of Singaporeans got the next best thing on Saturday when two lookalikes showed up at a downtown mall.

Hong Kong-based impersonator Howard X, who has attracted worldwide attention in recent months for his impression of Kim, appeared on stage with Trump lookalike Dennis Alan.

During a promotional event dubbed the "real" Trump-Kim summit, the men waved at shoppers as they walked through the crowded Bugis Junction mall.

The men have tie-ups with several local businesses and will also make an appearance at a seafood restaurant play

The men have tie-ups with several local businesses and will also make an appearance at a seafood restaurant

(AFP)

The duo shook hands and embraced on stage, hamming it up for onlookers who whipped out mobile phones.

But selfies came at a cost: those wanting a souvenir shot had to download the app the pair were pushing, and pay Sg$15 ($11) for pictures with both lookalikes.

"Thank you for all the donations you have been making to North Korea, well, me. I really really appreciate it, because we are really cash-strapped," Howard X said as dozens lined up for their turn with him.

Chen Ziyang, 28, who was queueing for a picture, said the impersonators had "almost 99 percent resemblance to the real Kim and Trump".

Dubbed the "real" Trump-Kim summit, the men waved at shoppers as they walked through the crowded Bugis Junction mall for a promotional event play

Dubbed the "real" Trump-Kim summit, the men waved at shoppers as they walked through the crowded Bugis Junction mall for a promotional event

(AFP)

The men have tie-ups with several local businesses and will also make an appearance at a seafood restaurant.

Like the real-life leaders, fake Kim and Trump are no strangers to controversies of their own.

On Friday, Howard X said he was questioned for two hours by an immigration officer when he arrived at the city-state's Changi Airport ahead of the real summit on Tuesday.

When he previously appeared at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea with the same Donald Trump lookalike, he was escorted out by security after waving and dancing in front of North Korea's cheerleaders.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Austria Government to expel up to 60 imams, shuts 7 mosquesbullet
2 Sweden Country offers young asylum seekers a second chancebullet
3 Anthony Bourdain TV personality dies at 61bullet

Related Articles

Xi Jinping China's president hails 'unity' of security bloc led with Russia
Donald Trump Allies bid to paper over cracks at fractious G7 summit
Dennis Rodman US basketball star flying to Singapore for Kim-Trump summit
US-North Korea Summit China hosts Russia, Iran for meeting as US tensions rise
In North Korea Outed by UN, country front company hides in plain sight
North Korea Hope and indifference in the shadows of Korean DMZ
North Korea Who's getting this? Country's summit bill
In Singapore Kim Jong Un lookalike questioned before summit
Trump US allies ready president showdown as trade splits G7

World

Palestinian paramedics carry away a demonstrator wounded in clashes with Israeli forces on the border east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on June 8, 2018
In Gaza 3 killed by Israeli fire on border: new ministry toll
Pope Francis at the Vatican where he urged major oil and gas companies to combat global warming to protect the poor
Pope Francis Pontiff urges oil majors to combat global warming and aid poor
At least 19 Afghan police officers were killed in a pre-dawn raid by the Taliban on a base in the northern province of Kunduz, officials said
In Afghanistan 19 police killed in Taliban attack on base: officials
Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed the bloc's guiding 'Shanghai spirit'
Xi Jinping China's president hails 'unity' of security bloc led with Russia