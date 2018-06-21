Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Trump about-face no consolation for parents who lost kids: lawyers

Trump US president about-face no consolation for parents who lost kids: lawyers

President Donald Trump may have halted the widely assailed practice of taking children away from parents who cross the border with Mexico illegally, but that's of little comfort to those who already lost their kids.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Travelers from Mexico cross a bridge leading into El Paso, Texas play

Travelers from Mexico cross a bridge leading into El Paso, Texas

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Donald Trump may have halted the widely assailed practice of taking children away from parents who cross the border with Mexico illegally, but that's of little comfort to those who already lost their kids.

Reunifying those heartbroken families will be a herculean task and likely not happen any time soon, immigration lawyers working with migrants say.

Indeed, the Department of Health and Human Services said after Trump's rare cave-in amid global outrage over a practice dismissed as abominably cruel that it is "awaiting further guidance" on bringing families back together.

"When I'm talking to the parents, they are staring past me because they just can't understand, they can't comprehend, they can't accept, they can't believe, that they don't know where their children are and that the US government took them," said Jodi Goodwin, a Texas lawyer who represents asylum seekers.

"It is incredibly, incredibly heart-wrenching and horrendously roughshod on due process," said Goodwin, who has worked as a volunteer for the Migrant Center for Human Rights since 1995.

More than 2,300 children were stripped from their parents and adult relatives since May 5, and placed in tent camps and other facilities, with no way to contact their relatives.

This was part of what the Trump administration called a "zero tolerance" policy toward people crossing the border illegally, with adults systematically detained for prosecution even if they came over seeking asylum.

As photos and audio of wailing children at shelter facilities and people held in cages were met with horror around the world, and criticism reached a fever pitch even among his own Republican Party, Trump executed a rare climb down on Wednesday after days of doggedly defending the policy and blaming the Democrats for it. He signed an order halting the family separations.

But the humanitarian crisis is far from over, Goodwin said, describing the situation along the border as an utter mess, with little fluid communication between the agency which has custody over the children and border control authorities such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"I have my doubts that ICE would be able to track down the kids and reunify them with their mothers and fathers within a day," said Goodwin, who is handling the cases of six asylum seekers whose children were taken away from them weeks ago and have no idea where they are.

"Everyone is just scrambling and trying to put out one fire after another, just to keep things sort of operating," Goodwin said.

Problem not solved

Lawyers like her say the media attention of recent weeks is welcome, but that they have been warning about this situation for years.

They say families arriving at the border have been broken up over the past decade but it is only in the past six weeks under the new Trump policy that the practice reached such an exorbitant level.

So they take Trump's decision with a grain of salt, saying it does not halt the detention of families for illegally crossing the border. It just keeps them together in detention.

Trump's executive order suggests the government intends to hold the families indefinitely by challenging a 1997 court ruling, known as the Flores Settlement, that places a 20-day limit on how long children, alone or with their parents, can be detained.

"Separating children from their parents is horrendous and outrageous, but detaining them is still horrendous and outrageous, even when they're detained with their parents," said Andrea Guttin, legal director of the Houston Immigration Legal Services Collaborative.

Now, families will be held longer, said Guttin.

The US-Mexico border, with El Paso, Texas to the left of the frontier and Juarez, Mexico to the right play

The US-Mexico border, with El Paso, Texas to the left of the frontier and Juarez, Mexico to the right

(AFP)

And the order will not halt separation of grandparents who come with children, of siblings who come alone, of aunts and uncles who come with children or other perhaps adopted parents or stepparents that can't prove the minors traveling with them are their children, Guttin said.

"Those historically have been separated and will likely continue to be separated," said Guttin.

Barbara Hines, former law professor at the University of Texas, put it this way: "I do not think that Trump's EO is a solution to a crisis that he and Attorney General Jeff Sessions created."

One key problem is that border control agents violate US and international law by treating asylum seekers as criminals, arresting them and separating them from their kids, the lawyers say.

"And the zero tolerance policy is not going to end," said Hines. "They're still going to be prosecuting asylum seekers for a misdemeanor of illegal entry when they can actually under law ask for asylum."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Trump Russia warns against President 'alarming' plans for US space...bullet
2 US-North Korea Summit US, S. Korea confirm suspending military drillsbullet
3 In Denmark Oil in the Faroe Islands: mirage or miracle ?bullet

Related Articles

Politics Ivanka Trump breaks long silence on family separations and urges government to reunite children with parents
Politics Republicans know their immigration bills are going nowhere, and they're gearing up to pin the blame on Democrats
Melania Trump President's wife makes surprise visit to US-Mexico border
United Nations Dead plankton, stunned fish: the harms of man-made ocean noise
John Bolton Bolton headed to Moscow to discuss Trump-Putin meeting
Guy Smarts Watch Josh Brolin read Trump tweets as Thanos on 'Stephen Colbert'
World What's behind the 'tender age' shelters opening for young migrants
World Trump retreats on separating families, but thousands may remain apart
World Border security beats sympathy in GOP ranks

World

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar (l) and European Union Commission President Jean Claude Juncker at their joint press conference in Dublin
Jean-Claude Juncker Ireland and EU demand solutions to post-Brexit border issue
Syrian children ride a bicycle past destroyed buildings in a rebel-held area in the southern Syrian city of Daraa on June 3, 2018
In South Syria Thousands flee as regime steps up shelling
The leaders of the four central European Visegrad states were joined at the summit by Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz
In Brussels Central European states to boycott migration meeting
Medecins Sans Frontieres was founded in 1971 and is a non-profit organisation that provides emergency medical assistance in scores of countries
BBC MSF aid workers in Africa 'used prostitutes': Report