Train goes off track in Italy, 2 dead, 10 seriously injured

In Italy Train goes off track, 2 persons reported dead, 10 seriously injured

At lease 2 persons have been reported dead after a train derailed near Milan, Italy.

Train goes off track, 2 persons reported dead play

Crashed train

(NDTV)
At lease two persons have been reported dead after a train derailed near Milan, Italy.

AP quoted an Italian agency ANSA to have confirmed that 10 other people were seriously injured in the incident.

