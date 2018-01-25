Train goes off track in Italy, 2 dead, 10 seriously injured

At lease 2 persons have been reported dead after a train derailed near Milan, Italy.
Crashed train
AP quoted an Italian agency ANSA to have confirmed that 10 other people were seriously injured in the incident.
Details later.
