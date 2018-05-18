Home > News > World >

Top Paris restaurant probed over 'anti-Arab discrimination'

In Paris Top restaurant probed over 'anti-Arab discrimination'

French authorities launched an investigation Friday into accusations that a top Parisian restaurant, favoured by celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Rihanna, systematically sought to decline reservations from Arab, African or veil-wearing customers.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The restaurant accused on discrimination is L'Avenue, located near the famed Champs-Elysees boulevard play

The restaurant accused on discrimination is L'Avenue, located near the famed Champs-Elysees boulevard

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

French authorities launched an investigation Friday into accusations that a top Parisian restaurant, favoured by celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Rihanna, systematically sought to decline reservations from Arab, African or veil-wearing customers.

The Buzzfeed website reported on Thursday that L'Avenue, an ultra-chic brasserie near the famed Champs-Elysees boulevard, had "put in place a veritable system of discrimination", notably turning down reservations from diners with Arabic-sounding names.

Middle-Eastern tourists from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Bahrain were also told that the restaurant was fully booked, Buzzfeed said in its investigation, based on testimony from four former waitresses.

"If a veiled woman showed up to the restaurant, they had to be told that the restaurant was full, even if it was not," the report said, adding that the former waitresses charged that the system was still in place.

Buzzfeed printed screenshots of text messages between staff that appeared to support the allegations, as well as a list of telephone country codes kept at the front desk, allegedly to help staff decline reservation requests from citizens of the four Gulf countries.

French rights chief Jacques Toubon, announcing an investigation, said in a statement that the restaurant was also accused of "discrimination in terms of physical appearance".

The former serving staff told Buzzfeed they were ordered to sit the "good-looking and presentable" customers on the ground floor and terrace where they would be the most visible.

The restaurant was unreachable for comment on Friday afternoon.

But its manager Alexandre Denis denied the allegations in comments to Buzzfeed, telling the website: "All cultures, all nationalities come here... What is certain is that I never gave instructions to refuse customers."

L'Avenue announced in 2015 that it was set to open a New York branch in mid-2018 in partnership with department store Saks Fifth Avenue.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Timna Valley Israel builds 'missile net' on border to protect airportbullet
2 In Lebanon US, Gulf Arab states place sanctions on Hezbollah leadershipbullet
3 Russia NATO 'condemns' bridge to Moscow-annexed Crimeabullet

Related Articles

France Country freezes company assets over Syria chemical weapons
Football Wenger, still in 'shock', sets deadline for future plans
Syria France freezes company assets over chemical weapons
New York Times 15 classical music festivals to see this summer
Football Eder and Nani miss out on Portugal World Cup squad
Football Payet left out of France World Cup squad, Mendy included
Paris Knife Attack Two women held Thursday: prosecutor
Football Italy great Buffon calls time on 17-year Juventus career
Neymar Brazilian forward and girlfriend star in erotic advert for fashion retailers
Opinion Shocking? Consider the source

World

Dozens of Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire on May 14 as tens of thousands protested along the Gaza border against the US transfer of its embassy to Jerusalem, after months of global outcry, Palestinian anger and exuberant praise from Israelis over President Donald Trump's decision tossing aside decades of precedent
In Jerusalem US embassy opening, killings and outrage
Emergency crews in the parking lot of Santa Fe High School where a a student opened fire Friday, killing at least eight people dead
Texas School Shootings The relentless cycle of school shootings in the United States
Former chief of staff under ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Jose Dirceu -- pictured in 2015 -- lost an appeal against his conviction for money laundering, corruption and membership of a criminal group
In Brazil Ex-Lula minister Dirceu starts 31-year jail term
The mother of Leila al-Ghandour (C) weeps as she holds the body of her eight-month-old baby who according to Gaza's health ministry died of inhaling tear gas fired by the Israeli army during protests on the Gaza-Israel border
In Israel Army disputes Hamas 'fake news' on tear gas baby