Home > News > World >

Top Hariri aides out after poor showing in Lebanon vote

In Lebanon Top Hariri aides out after poor showing vote

Three key aides of Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri were fired or resigned, his office has revealed, a week after a disastrous showing in the country's first general election in almost a decade.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Saad Hariri is still likely to remain prime minister due to Lebanon's majoritarian governance system play

Saad Hariri is still likely to remain prime minister due to Lebanon's majoritarian governance system

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Three key aides of Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri were fired or resigned, his office has revealed, a week after a disastrous showing in the country's first general election in almost a decade.

Hariri's Future Movement lost a third of its seats in the May 6 vote, ceding ground to its Christian former allies and parties on the other side of Lebanon's political divide, including the Shiite Hezbollah movement.

The premier's chief of staff, his cousin Nader Hariri, "resigned from all his functions", according to a statement late Saturday, without specifying a reason.

The movement said its coordinator, who was also in charge of the party's election campaign, had been relieved of his duties following a review. It said another unnamed cabinet official had also been dismissed.

Despite seeing his movement lose its status as the largest party in parliament, Lebanon's delicate sectarian balance of power means Hariri is likely to remain prime minister once a deal on a new government is reached.

Hariri blamed some of the movement's losses on Lebanon's new electoral law, but admitted he and his party had "betted on a better result".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Justin Trudeau PM sees other countries following Canada to legalize potbullet
2 In Belgium Saudi-financed mosques teach hatred of Jews, gays: reportbullet
3 Trump US not the first nor last embassy to open in Jerusalembullet

Related Articles

World U.S. takes risk: New Iraq allies were once foes
In Lebanon UN says Lebanon-Israel border 'quiet' after Syria flare-up
Politics Iran launched an attack on Israel — and they got badly beaten and internationally abandoned
Israel Iran flare-up raises spectre of major confrontation
World Iran fires rockets into Golan Heights from Syria, Israelis say
World Trump vandalizes the Iran deal
Isyaka Rabiu Rayuwar Khalifa Isyaka Rabiu kafin rasuwar sa
Buhari President departs for London on 4-day medical check-up
Lebanon Top parties seek to protect monopoly as people votes
In Iraq Journalist who threw shoes at Bush stands for parliament

World

Cambodia made insulting the king a crime in February, triggering alarm from rights groups who warned the law would likely become another government tool to target dissent
In Cambodia School files first charge under new royal insult law
Picasso's 'Young Girl With Basket of Flowers,' sold last week at a Christie's auction in New York, will be loaned to Paris's Musee d'Orsay for an exhibit opening in September
In Paris Picasso's $115-million 'Young Girl' to be loaned to museum
Policemen patrol the street after the attack
Paris Knife Attack Two dead, including knifeman: security sources
Forensic investigators and police at the scene where a knifeman attacked several people in Paris on Saturday night, killing one man and injuring four other people
Paris Knife Attack French police seek clues after Russian-born knifeman strikes