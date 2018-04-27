Home > News > World >

Three Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in Gaza border clashes

In Gaza Three Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in border clashes: ministry

Three Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in clashes on the Gaza border Friday, the health ministry in the enclave said, in the latest day of demonstrations dubbed the Great March of Return.

  • Published:
A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot during clashes with Israeli forces on the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City, during the fifth straight Friday of mass demonstrations and clashes on April 27, 2018 play

A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot during clashes with Israeli forces on the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City, during the fifth straight Friday of mass demonstrations and clashes on April 27, 2018

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Three Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in clashes on the Gaza border Friday, the health ministry in the enclave said, in the latest day of demonstrations dubbed the Great March of Return.

The ministry said two of the men, who it did not identify, were killed by Israeli fire east of Gaza City.

An AFP correspondent saw both bodies at the Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

A third man, identified by the ministry as 29-year-old Abdul Salam al-Bakr, was killed east of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

The deaths brought the number of Palestinians killed since protests began on March 30 to 44.

154 other people were hospitalised for gunshot wounds and tear gas inhalation, Gaza's health ministry said.

As on previous Fridays, protesters gathered at five sites near the border fence, though numbers were down on earlier weeks.

Marchers are demanding the right to return to their homes seized by Israel in 1948.

Israel says that allowing the refugees in would mean the end of the Jewish state, and accuses Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas of using the protests as a pretext for violence.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In South Africa People protests over new minimum wagebullet
2 Kim Jong Un President's security: 'not even an ant can pass through'bullet
3 In India 13 children dead after train hits school busbullet

Related Articles

New York Times Behind a Roadside Hit in Malaysia, Israeli-Palestinian Intrigue
Palestinian Journalist shot at Gaza protest dies of wounds: family
Sanata Dino Melaye Dan majalisa da aka kama, ya fita daga hannun jami'an tsaro
Avigdor Lieberman Israel dismisses claims Mossad behind Malaysia assassination
In Gaza Fiery kites adopted as new tactic by protesters
Prisoners' Day Palestinians protest to support prisoners in Israeli jails
World Hamas sees Gaza protests as peaceful -- and as a 'deadly weapon'
In Gaza Clashes erupt on Israel border on third Friday of protests
Gaza New clashes on Israel border after deadly violence
In Israel Gazan who says was shot in sniper video denies posing threat

World

Some of the personal belongings of US soldiers missing in action recovered from the jungles of Vietnam
Vietnam Time now the enemy in battle to find missing GIs in jungles of country
Germany has proved strongly reluctant to follow through on French President Emmanuel Macron's (left) ideas for eurozone reformers, despite Chancellor Angela Merkel's (right) commitment to submitting a joint proposal with France ahead of the June 28 summit
European Union Union says 'decision time' for stalled eurozone reforms
Macron was the first foreign leader to visit the United States since Trump took office
In France Government ready to discuss 'future of WTO' with Trump
The UN delegation will speak to refugees in Bangladeshi camps before they head to Myanmar early next week to visit conflict-scarred Rakhine state
Rohingya Rights group calls for UN resolution ahead of Myanmar visit