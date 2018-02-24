Home > News > World >

Three more Iranian environmentalists arrested: website

In Iran Three more environmentalists arrested: website

Three environmentalists have been detained in Iran, a conservative-linked news website reported late Friday, the latest in a series of arrests of wildlife campaigners in the Islamic republic.

  • Published:
Iranian-Canadian environmentalist Kavous Seyed Emami died in prison play

Iranian-Canadian environmentalist Kavous Seyed Emami died in prison

(FAMILY HANDOUT/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Three environmentalists have been detained in Iran, a conservative-linked news website reported late Friday, the latest in a series of arrests of wildlife campaigners in the Islamic republic.

"Members of the Association for the Protection of Nature in Lavardin were arrested by a security agency. The allegations against them are unknown," Tabnak reported.

It said they were arrested in Bandar Lengheh in the southern Hormuzgan province on the Gulf coast.

It follows the arrest of eight members of the Persian Heritage Wildlife Association, Iran's most prominent nature NGO, in January on espionage charges.

Its founder Kavous Seyed Emami, 63, died in prison around two weeks later.

Officials say he committed suicide in his cell, but the family have questioned the verdict and say they were threatened by officials.

The deputy head of the government's Environment Protection Organisation, renowned water campaigner Kaveh Madani, was also detained briefly this month.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Winter Olympics South Korean MPs demand execution of North's delegatebullet
2 Benjamin Netanyahu 'Do not test Israel', Prime minister tells Iran,...bullet
3 In Haiti Merchants fear for livelihood after market blazebullet

Related Articles

Bashar Al-Assad The UN in Syria: years of impotence and failure
Politics Trump blasts Russia's actions in Syria as 'a humanitarian disgrace'
In Iran Headscarf protester sparks social media storm
In Istanbul Protest against bloodshed in Syria's E.Ghouta
Politics Heartbreaking video shows mourning for dead children after Syrian airstrikes unleash 'hell on earth'
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad Iran's former president calls for immediate free elections
Angela Merkel German Chancellor calls for end to 'massacre' in Syria
Abdulhussein Abttan Iraq urges FIFA to lift ban on hosting internationals
In Nicaragua Funding evaporates for $50 billion ocean-to-ocean canal
McAfee Global cybercrime costs $600 bn annually: study

World

Turkey called on the international community to end the "massacre" in the Syrian rebel enclave of Eastern Ghouta hit by intense regime bombardment ahead of a UN Security Council vote
Turkey Government urges 'world to say stop to E.Ghouta massacre'
The first Riyadh half marathon drew an international all-male field
Riyadh Saudi capital hosts first international half-marathon
Estonians wave flags during a military parade to celebrate 100 years since Estonia declared independence in capital Tallin
Estonia Country marks 100th anniversary of independence declaration
Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe celebrated his 94th birthday Saturday with a private black-tie party hosted by his family, three months after he was ousted from power
Robert Mugabe Private 94th birthday party for ex-Zimbabwe's former president