Home > News > World >

Things 'going very well,' Trump says after talk with S.Korea's Moon

Donald Trump Things 'going very well,' President says after talk with S.Korea's Moon

US President Donald Trump said Saturday that "things are going very well" after talking with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in about an upcoming summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

  • Published:
US President Donald Trump is to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to push Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons play

US President Donald Trump is to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to push Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

US President Donald Trump said Saturday that "things are going very well" after talking with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in about an upcoming summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"Just had a long and very good talk with President Moon of South Korea. Things are going very well, time and location of meeting with North Korea is being set," Trump wrote on Twitter.

"Also spoke to Prime Minister (Shinzo) Abe of Japan to inform him of the ongoing negotiations," he wrote.

Moon met with Kim in a historic summit, agreeing on Friday to pursue a permanent peace and the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

An armistice brought the fighting on the Korean peninsula to an end in 1953, but 65 years later, a final peace agreement has still not been reached.

A later readout of the Trump-Moon call issued by the White House said the US and South Korea had closely coordinated ahead of Moon's meeting with Kim.

It added that Trump and Moon "agreed that the unprecedented pressure applied by the United States, the Republic of Korea, and the international community through the global Maximum Pressure Campaign has led to this significant moment."

A readout of Trump's call with Abe said the leaders "reiterated the need for North Korea to abandon all weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs" and that Trump noted "he will urge North Korea to promptly resolve its abductions of Japanese citizens."

While Trump talked with South Korea's president, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis spoke with that country's Minister of National Defense Song Young-moo about the recent summit.

"Secretary Mattis reaffirmed the ironclad US commitment to defend (South Korea) using the full spectrum of US capabilities," it said.

The Moon-Kim meeting has raised expectations for Trump's own planned summit with the North Korean leader, the date and location of which have not yet been finalized.

Mongolia and Singapore are the final two sites under consideration for the summit, CBS News reported, though Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Saturday that there had been no formal request for his city-state to host the meeting.

Last year, Pyongyang carried out its sixth nuclear test, by far its most powerful to date, and launched missiles capable of reaching the US mainland.

Its actions sent tensions soaring as Kim and Trump traded personal insults and threats of war.

Trump has demanded the North give up its weapons, and Washington is pressing for it to do so in a complete, verifiable and irreversible way.

Pyongyang is demanding as yet unspecified security guarantees to discuss its arsenal.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kim Jong Un President's security: 'not even an ant can pass through'bullet
2 In Niger Local law enforcement benefit from US counter-terrorism trainingbullet
3 In South Africa People protests over new minimum wagebullet

Related Articles

Buhari Expectations, opportunities as president visits Trump at White House
Kim Jong Un N. Korea's leader willing to talk to Japan 'any time': Seoul
In US Nigerian president's visit to focus on security, economy
In Michigan Trump escapes 'swamp' for another Washington
Politics Trump goes off-script at wild rally in Michigan, while the press party at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in DC
Politics The federal judge in the Stormy Daniels case thinks it's 'likely' Michael Cohen will be indicted
Buhari’s Visit To Trump U.S. companies want discussion on security, infrastructure
Politics Federal judge blocks Fox's bid to toss out discrimination lawsuit by former Trump surrogate
Politics Top Trump ally Matt Gaetz wants to be the most media-accessible person in Congress — but not Joe Scarborough
Politics Fox News' White House correspondent knows how his network is viewed — but he's not getting any special treatment from Trump

World

A worker pushes a crate of imported apples at Qatar's Hamad International Airport in Doha on July 20, 2017
Qatar Country to scrap controversial exit system for workers: experts
TIM is set to elect a new board at this week's investor gathering, following the resignation last month of eight members
In Italy Telecom Italia head to step down if hedge fund breaks up board: report
A car drives past a damaged mosque in the eastern Syrian city of Deir Ezzor in this November 5, 2017 file photo
In Syria Regime, US-backed forces in deadly clashes: monitor
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during joint press briefing with the Saudi foreign minister at the Royal airport in the capital Riyadh on April 29, 2018
Mike Pompeo 'Real opportunity' for progress on North Korea