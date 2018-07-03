Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Thailand cave rescue: What now for the boys?

In Thailand What now for the Thai boys found in a cave?

The rescuers dubbed it "mission impossible" but they defied the odds to locate the 12 boys and their football coach deep in a cave complex. However the hard part may yet be ahead: getting them out safely.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The journey to the area where the boys are trapped takes a skilled Navy SEAL diver about six hours play

The journey to the area where the boys are trapped takes a skilled Navy SEAL diver about six hours

(ROYAL THAI NAVY/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The rescuers dubbed it "mission impossible" but they defied the odds to locate the 12 boys and their football coach deep in a cave complex. However the hard part may yet be ahead: getting them out safely.

Here are a few ways the hungry and weak boys could get out, none easy options.

Could they dive out?

In theory yes: but it is an extremely difficult task. Cave diving is already very risky, especially for young boys in a weakened state who have no diving experience.

Map showing the cave system in Thailand where 12 school children have been trapped with their football coach since June 23. play

Map showing the cave system in Thailand where 12 school children have been trapped with their football coach since June 23.

(AFP)

Tham Luang cave where the boys have been trapped is one of Thailand's longest at 10 kilometres (six miles) and one of the hardest to navigate with its winding and at times narrow corridors.

If they dive, they have no choice but to follow the steps that rescuers took though tiny passageways clogged with mud and silt.

That journey takes a healthy -- and skilled -- Navy SEAL diver about six hours.

Officials said they would attempt to train the boys to use crucial diving gear after they are rehabilitated with food, water and medical support.

"Cave diving is a very technical skill and it's extremely dangerous, especially for an untrained diver," Anmar Mirza, coordinator of the US National Cave Rescue Commission, told AFP.

"So they may end up being better off trying to supply them in cave until they can be gotten out by other means."

Could they be dug out?

Oxygen tanks are prepared for rescue divers near the entrance of the cave play

Oxygen tanks are prepared for rescue divers near the entrance of the cave

(ROYAL THAI NAVY/AFP)

Explorers have spent days scouring the mountain top for possible alternative openings. They have found a few "promising" leads and have tried to drill deeper.

But there is no indication that any of those chimneys connect to the chamber where the boys have been stranded.

Again, the boys need to spend time getting stronger in the depths of the cave before they can attempt to climb up a second entry -- if one is found -- or be lifted out.

What about walking out?

This would be the safest option, but at the moment it is impossible because parts of the route remain flooded.

So in theory they could wait, but that means hoping that flood waters subside.

Experts say they could remain inside for weeks -- or even months -- as rescuers work out the safest option for their extraction play

Experts say they could remain inside for weeks -- or even months -- as rescuers work out the safest option for their extraction

(ROYAL THAI NAVY/AFP)

Water pumps are working around the clock to drain the floods though it has been an uphill battle for much of the week as heavy rains refused to let up.

If the current break in bad weather sticks, this option could be more promising.

But weather forecasters warn downpours may soon return as monsoon season sets in.

"If the rain fills up the cave system then that might take months before the water drops again," Belgian diver Ben Reymenants, owner of Blue Label Diving in Thailand who is assisting the search, told AFP.

How long could it take?

Hard to say for sure. It depends how long it takes for them to regain strength.

Experts say they could remain inside for weeks -- or even months -- as rescuers work out the safest option for their extraction.

The military said Tuesday it was preparing enough food for four months but did not speculate they could be in there that long.

Are the boys even in the right mindset to move?

They clearly want to leave. In footage that emerged after the boys were found by two British divers late Monday one asks to "go outside."

One of the diver replies "I know, I understand... no, not today."

Even if they are physically fit enough to dive, they will need the mental prowess to stay calm in the murky waters and claustrophobic passageways that stand between them and freedom.

Fortunately, they seem in pretty good shape, considering.

"They're mentally stable which is actually pretty good," Reymenants said.

"Luckily the coach had the sanity of mind to keep them all together, huddled together to conserve their energy, that basically saved them."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In India At least 44 dead in bus crashbullet
2 In Uganda Military arrests former police chiefbullet
3 Andre Rieu Dutch violin maestro Rieu fights child labour finebullet

Related Articles

In Thailand 12 boys found alive after 9 days trapped in cave

World

A still from footage released by The Royal Thai Navy shows the moment the group of missing boys were finally found by British divers inside the Tham Luang cave in northern Thailand
In Thailand 12 boys found alive after 9 days trapped in cave
Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein, seen here arriving at court in Manhattan on June 5, 2018, saw his career implode in a blaze of accusations of sexual misconduct
Harvey Weinstein Film producer indicted for sex crimes against third woman
The avowed feminist was asked on Sunday to comment on allegations that he had groped a journalist during a music festival in the western city of Creston, British Columbia in 2000
Justin Trudeau Canadian PM denies groping reporter at 2000 music festival
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May insisted Brexit would happen as planned on March 29, 2019, but dodged a question about extending the transition period, currently limited to December 2020
Theresa May British PM meets German, Dutch leaders in crucial Brexit week