Home > News > World >

US televangelist appeals for donations for $54 million private jet

In US Televangelist appeals for donations for $54 million private jet

An American televangelist is appealing for donations to fund the purchase of a $54 million business jet, saying that if Jesus was still preaching he "wouldn't be riding a donkey."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US televangelist Jesse Duplantis is appealing for donations to purchase a Dassault Falcon 7X jet like this one shown at Le Bourget airport play

US televangelist Jesse Duplantis is appealing for donations to purchase a Dassault Falcon 7X jet like this one shown at Le Bourget airport

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An American televangelist is appealing for donations to fund the purchase of a $54 million business jet, saying that if Jesus was still preaching he "wouldn't be riding a donkey."

Jesse Duplantis, 68, whose Christian ministry is based in Louisiana, made the appeal for a Dassault Falcon 7X jet in a video for his followers.

Jesse Duplantis Ministries has already gone through three private planes, "burning them up for the Lord Jesus Christ," he said.

"Now some people believe that preachers shouldn't have jets," he said in the video. "I really believe that preachers oughta have and go on every available voice, every available outlet to get this gospel preached to the world."

Duplantis said he needs the jet "so we can go anywhere in the world one stop" and he recounted a conversation he said he had with God about needing the plane.

"He said, 'Jesse, you wanna come up where I'm at?'" Duplantis said. "And I said, 'What do you mean?'

"He said, 'I want you to believe in me for a Falcon 7X,'" Duplantis said.

"I can't live long enough to travel by car, or by ship, or by train, but I can do it by an airplane," he said.

"I really believe that if Jesus was physically on the Earth today he wouldn't be riding a donkey," he said. "He'd be in an airplane preaching the gospel all over the world."

The eight-passenger Falcon 7X can fly from Paris to Tokyo or Shanghai to Seattle on a single tank of fuel.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Alan Bean Moonwalking astronaut-artist dies at 86bullet
2 Michel Temer Brazil hopes for end of truck strike on eighth daybullet
3 In Pakistan Military says ex-spy chief will not be allowed to leave...bullet

Related Articles

Lookbook UrezKulture releases their SS18 couture-accessory collection and it's special
Fenty Beauty This Jackie Aina review the new 'Beach Please' collection is hilarious
Emmanuel Macron PM urges WTO 'reform' as US metal tariffs loom
Politics Melania Trump hasn't been seen in public for weeks and people are starting to get concerned
Tech Roseanne blames Ambien for her racist tweet — but Ambien-maker says racism 'is not a known side effect' of its medications
Chimamanda Adichie Author shares shocking story of her dad's kidnap in 2015
Ramsey Nouah Actor talks ban of 8 A-List Nollywood actors 14 years ago and its impact
In Serbia Rare white bison born at Belgrade Zoo
In Germany Operator of world's top internet hub sues spy agency

World

A Colombian soldier stands guard in Tumaco near the Ecuadoran border
In Colombia FARC says 24 ex-combatants killed this year
Anti-Kremlin Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko apologised to his wife
Arkady Babchenko Anti-Kremlin journalist back from the dead as Ukraine admits set-up
Romania's top anti-corruption prosecutor Laura Kovesi is a former basketball player
Klaus Iohannis Court forces Romanian president to fire anti-graft prosecutor
The crisis in Italy is fuelling fresh fears about the long-term credibility of the eurozone
European Union Brussels lies low as Italy crisis continues