Swedish PM unhurt in snowstorm smash-up

Stefan Lofven Swedish PM unhurt in snowstorm smash-up

Lofven was on his way to Uppsala, 70 kilometres (45 miles) north of the capital, where he was to hold a speech at the Akademiska Hospital when the accident happened.

  • Published:
Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven was unhurt in the accident, according to officials

Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven was unhurt in the accident, according to officials

(POOL/AFP/File)
A car transporting Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven careened off the E4 autoroute north of Stockholm on Monday during a blizzard, smashing into a guardrail though Lofven was unhurt, officials said.

"There was some damage to the body of the car but nobody was injured," said Karl Melin, a spokesman for Sweden's security and intelligence service (Sapo), which is responsible for Lofven's security detail.

Lofven was on his way to Uppsala, 70 kilometres (45 miles) north of the capital, where he was to hold a speech at the Akademiska Hospital when the accident happened.

Sapo called a second car to the scene to replace the damaged one and the prime minister was able to continue on his way.

Road conditions were poor in the area amid heavy snowfall. Earlier Monday, more than 20 cars were involved in a pile-up on the same autoroute, causing several light injuries.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

