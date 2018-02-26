Home > News > World >

Supporters of anti-corruption chief hold march in Romania

In Romania Thousands march in support of anti-corruption chief

Thousands of Romanians braved freezing temperatures on Sunday to show their support for the popular head of the country's anti-corruption investigation body, who the left-wing government is trying to oust.

  • Published:
Romanian protesters hold a banner reading "We fight for justice, they fight for corruption" during a demonstration in Bucharest on Sunday play

Romanian protesters hold a banner reading "We fight for justice, they fight for corruption" during a demonstration in Bucharest on Sunday

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Thousands of Romanians braved freezing temperatures on Sunday to show their support for the popular head of the country's anti-corruption investigation body, who the left-wing government is trying to oust.

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader from the Social Democratic Party (PSD) launched a procedure on Thursday to sack Laura Codruta Kovesi, the chief prosecutor of the DNA anti-corruption body, accusing her of being "authoritarian".

About 3,000 protesters gathered near the government building in capital Bucharest, according to news agency Agerpres, chanting "Codruta, don't forget, we are with you", and "Justice not corruption".

"The DNA must continue to do its job, however the justice minister must go," said one protester, Serban Alexe, a computer specialist.

Hundreds also took to streets in the western cities of Timisoara and Cluj, as well as Brasov and Sibiu in central Romania.

As DNA chief prosecutor, Kovesi has helped bring a raft of corrupt officials to justice in recent years in one of the EU's most graft-ridden countries.

This has won the 44-year-old plaudits abroad but also enemies in high places in Romania, with many of those convicted members of or close to the ruling party.

More than 2,000 supporters had previously marched in Bucharest and other Romanian cities on Thursday after Toader's announcement, in which he also accused Kovesi of having "damaged the image" of Romania abroad.

Under the law, it is up to the justice minister to ask for the dismissal of heads of the prosecution, but the final decision on whether to sack Kovesi lies with President Klaus Ionnahis, who is from the centre-right and reiterated on Thursday he was "happy" with the DNA.

More than 87,000 people have signed an online petition calling on Ionnahis not to dismiss Kovesi.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Papua New Guinea Earthquake of 7.5 magnitude strikesbullet
2 Syria Violence Pope calls for immediate haltbullet
3 In Tanzania Eight charged with conservationist's murderbullet

Related Articles

Boyko Borisov Bulgaria bids for snap partial entry to Schengen area
Donald Tusk EU's Chief warns against 'Game of Thrones' in Balkans
In Washington Two Romanians charged with hacking US capital police cameras
Putin Russia President slams 'aggressive' new US defence strategy
In Israel Deputy minister in touch with '10 countries' over embassy moves
Vladimir Putin Russian President slams 'aggressive' new US defence strategy
EU Top court says Poland broke air quality laws
Shinzo Abe Japan PM heads to Europe amid North Korea tensions
In Belgium Wolf found in northern Belgium, first time in over 100 years
Berlin Film Festival Main line-up for the 68th Berlinale, Europe's first major film festival of the year

World

A man walks through the rubble of buildings damaged by Syrian regime air strikes in Douma, the main town in Eastern Ghouta, Syria
Bashar Al-Assad Germany, France urge Russia to pressure Syria for 'immediate' ceasefire
The ELN began peace talks with the Colombian government in 2017, but they were suspended in January 2018 following an attack
In Colombia 3 Venezuelans killed in suspected rebel attack
Emma Gonzalez (L), who has spoken passionately for gun reform after 17 people were shot dead at her Florida school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas, walks with others to campus on February 25, 2018, for the first time since the murders
Florida Shooting After incident, students brace for emotional return to school
"The cause of the explosion will be the subject of a joint investigation by the police and Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service," local police said
In Leicester No sign 'explosion' linked to terror - Police