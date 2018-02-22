Home > News > World >

Supermarket faces prosecution for French Nutella frenzy

In France Supermarket faces prosecution for French Nutella frenzy

French supermarket chain Intermarche faces prosecution over heavy discounts that sparked frenzied scenes as customers jostled to get their hands on cut-price jars of Nutella, anti-fraud authorities said Thursday.

  • Published:
For frenzied shoppers cut-price Nutella was worth fighting for play

For frenzied shoppers cut-price Nutella was worth fighting for

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

French supermarket chain Intermarche faces prosecution over heavy discounts that sparked frenzied scenes as customers jostled to get their hands on cut-price jars of Nutella, anti-fraud authorities said Thursday.

Videos of shoppers pushing and shoving as they tried to grab tubs of the chocolate spread -- a breakfast favourite in France -- went viral on the internet last month.

The DGCCRF fraud watchdog said its investigation showed Intermarche had illegally sold the spread at below-cost, adding that it had transferred the case to prosecutors.

The supermarket could face a maximum fine of 375,000 euros ($461,000) for the aggressive pricing strategy, used to draw shoppers in to spend on other products.

The chain also slapped the 70 percent discount on Pampers nappies, Carte Noire cafe and Perrier sparkling water.

"Our agents have concluded that Intermarche did not respect measures in place concerning selling at a loss, which is a criminal offence," a DGCCRF spokeswoman told AFP.

Intermarche has apologised after its three-day promotion prompted shoving and even full-blown fights in several stores over the Nutella.

The price of a 950-gram (2-pound) jar went down from 4.50 euros ($5.60) to 1.41 euros overnight, sparking scenes that one worker likened to "an orgy".

Videos of the shopping frenzy were shared thousands of times on social media, with comedian Anthony Joubert racking up a million plays on a song featuring the lyrics, "A euro for Nutella, I'd kill a mother or father for that."

The chain did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

Ferrero, the Italian company that makes Nutella, said the discount decision was taken "unilaterally" by Intermarche and risked creating "confusion and disappointment" for consumers.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Haiti Merchants fear for livelihood after market blazebullet
2 Benjamin Netanyahu 'Do not test Israel', Prime minister tells Iran,...bullet
3 Mexico Helicopter Crash Death toll rises to 14bullet

Related Articles

In US Sweet deal: Nestle sells US candy to Ferrero for $2.8 bn
Strategy Breakfast at Tiffany's is finally a reality — here's what it's like to dine at the new Blue Box Café
Finance These are the 50 richest people in the world right now
Strategy 60 banned baby names from around the world
Czech Fayre's not fair for Eastern Europeans
EU Fish finger fighting fund to aid council's food crackdown
DIY Recipes How to make Nutella pancakes
Tech Overpriced artisanal toast is the San Francisco craze that refuses to die — so we gave it a try
Strategy The 15 best donut shops in America, ranked
Strategy Take a look inside the vibrant headquarters of $67 billion Adobe, where employees can hit the gym and learn to cook for free

World

US President Donald Trump (R) and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull praised the close relationship between their countries during a White House meeting
Donald Trump President warmly welcomes Australia's Turnbull to the White House
(L to R) Cho Tae-yul, South Korean ambassador to the UN, speaks with US envoy Nikki Haley during an emergency UN Security Council meeting on North Korea's nuclear ambitions, November 29, 2017
Donald Trump US asks UN to blacklist North Korean entities for smuggling
Under no illusions: EU President Donald Tusk addressing reporters on Friday
Donald Tusk 'Pure illusion': EU slams Britain's Brexit plans
Following reports of sexual misconduct involving aid workers across multiple agencies, the secretary general of the ICRC, Yves Daccord, said the Geneva-based organisation had conducted a thorough internal review
Yves Daccord ICRC says more than 20 staff have left over prostitution since 2015