Home > News > World >

Subtropical Storm Alberto forms ahead of hurricane season

Subtropical Storm Alberto forms ahead of hurricane season

Subtropical Storm Alberto formed in the Caribbean on Friday, giving an early kickoff to the Atlantic hurricane season one week ahead of schedule.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Senior Hurricane specialist Stacy Stewart works at the National Hurricane Center to track the first tropical or subtropical depression of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season on May 24, 2018 in Miami, Florida play

Senior Hurricane specialist Stacy Stewart works at the National Hurricane Center to track the first tropical or subtropical depression of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season on May 24, 2018 in Miami, Florida

(Getty/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Subtropical Storm Alberto formed in the Caribbean on Friday, giving an early kickoff to the Atlantic hurricane season one week ahead of schedule.

Alberto formed about 55 miles (90 kilometers) south of Cozumel, off of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center reported.

The storm is forecast to soak parts of Cuba and Florida on its way north towards the US Gulf Coast, according to an NHC forecast.

At 1500 GMT Alberto packed winds of 40 miles per hour and was moving north-northeast at a speed of six miles per hour.

Alberto is expected to pass near the eastern coast of the Yucatan peninsula late Friday, reach the western tip of Cuba on Saturday, emerge over the Gulf of Mexico late Saturday, and on Monday approach the north-central US Gulf Coast -- the states of Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi, the NHC said.

It added that "gradual strengthening" is forecast for the next 72 hours.

Alberto is expected to drop between 10 and 15 inches (25 and 38 centimeters) of rain across parts of the Yucatan Peninsula and western Cuba.

"These rains could produce life-threatening flash floods and mudslides," the NHC warned.

The 2018 Atlantic hurricane season, which begins officially on June 1, could bring 10 to 16 named storms, including tropical storms and hurricanes, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said on Thursday.

Last year was particularly devastating, with Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria wreaking deadly havoc throughout the Caribbean and Atlantic basin.

They were among 17 storms large enough to merit their own names which tore through the Atlantic basin, including 10 hurricanes.

Tallied together, 16 major weather disasters in the United States, including hurricanes, cost the US $306.2 billion in 2017, breaking the previous cost record of $214.8 billion in 2005, said NOAA.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Italy Two dead, 20 injured after train smashes into truckbullet
2 In China Chinese government calls on all mosques to raise national flagbullet
3 Emmanuel Macron French President in Russia for high-stakes talks...bullet

Related Articles

In China US staffer suffers brain injury after 'sound' incident
Yulia Skripal Poisoned ex-spy's daughter says wants to return to Russia 'in future'
Arctic Island Canada, Denmark seek to settle dispute
Turkey Country makes sharp emergency rate hike to stem lira losses
Mariano Rajoy Spain PM gets backing for budget despite Catalan crisis
Palestine Country join 2 UN agencies, chemical weapons pact
Sergei Lavrov Russia's top diplomat planning North Korea visit: ministry
Bashar al-Assad Doctors ask Syria to lift 7-year ban on access to wounded
Brexit Plan to leave customs union not ready until 2021: tax chief
Pentagon US pulls China's invite to Pacific naval exercises

World

Some 10,800 migrants have been registered in Italy since January, in a major drop compared to last year
In Mediterranean Nearly 1,500 migrants rescued in two days
In 2008, after serving two consecutive terms as president, Putin's ally Dmitry Medvedev became president while Putin moved to the post of prime minister before returning to the presidency four years later
Putin hints at becoming prime minister again in 2024
Only three women survived the Cubana de Aviacion crash, but two have now died in hospital
In Cuba Air crash toll rises to 112
Sihem Ben Sedrine, the body's president, said the government had granted the IVD time to wrap up after the tribunal's mandate formally ends on May 31
Sihem Ben Sedrine Tunisia govt allows truth tribunal to continue its work