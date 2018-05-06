Home > News > World >

Stormy Daniels taunts fake Trump on comedy show SNL

Stormy Daniels Actress taunts fake Trump on comedy show SNL

Stormy Daniels, the real one, took on Donald Trump, depicted by Alec Baldwin, on comedy show Saturday Night Live and taunted him saying the only way for the furor over their alleged tryst to vanish was for him to resign.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US President Donald Trump has denied allegations from Stormy Daniels, a porn star whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, that they had an affair in 2006 play

US President Donald Trump has denied allegations from Stormy Daniels, a porn star whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, that they had an affair in 2006

(GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Stormy Daniels, the real one, took on Donald Trump, depicted by Alec Baldwin, on comedy show Saturday Night Live and taunted him saying the only way for the furor over their alleged tryst to vanish was for him to resign.

Daniels drew screams and applause when she appeared in the opening skit of SNL.

She took a call at Trump's request from his personal lawyer Michael Cohen, played by comedian Ben Stiller. Trump said he would just listen as they spoke, and Cohen asked Daniels if she was alone.

"What are you wearing,?" the fake Trump blurted out, to laughter, before cutting the faux Cohen out of the call.

Trump has denied allegations from Daniels, a porn star whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, that they had an affair in 2006.

Cohen has admitted he paid her $130,000 days before the 2016 election. Trump has denied the affair or knowing anything about the payment, until his new lawyer Rudi Giuliani acknowledged shockingly this week that Trump had in fact reimbursed Cohen for that payoff, which arguably may have violated federal campaign finance laws.

In a skit that got playfully raunchy at times, Trump asked Daniels what it would take to make the whole thing go away.

"A resignation," she said with a smile.

Trump persisted and rattled off what he called a series of achievements as president, including progress in the Korean nuclear crisis. Why can't he resolve things with Daniels, too, he asked.

"Sorry, Donald. It's too late for that. I know you don't believe in climate change. But a storm's a'comin', baby," she said.

Trump: "I've never been so scared and horny at the same time."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Air France KLM Chief puts job on the line in standoff with unionsbullet
2 South Korea Country confirms arrival of F-22 stealth fighters for drillbullet
3 Palestine President Abbas reelected head of Palestine Liberation...bullet

Related Articles

World Trump is said to know of Stormy Daniels payment months before he denied it
Rudy Giuliani Maverick Trump lawyer, courts stormy waters
Politics Trump slams NBC after it mistakenly reported that his lawyer's phones were wiretapped
Politics Rudy Giuliani made another huge admission about the Stormy Daniels case that experts say puts Trump in legal jeopardy
Politics Federal investigators reportedly wiretapped Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's phones and intercepted a call with the White House
Politics Trump argues Stormy Daniels payment was legal after bombshell from lawyer Rudy Giuliani
Politics Rudy Giuliani's revelation that Trump 'reimbursed' Cohen for the Stormy Daniels payment just made the DOJ's case against both men 'a whole lot stronger'
Politics 'They better have an explanation for that': Laura Ingraham says Rudy Giuliani just created a major problem for Trump in the Stormy Daniels case
Politics Stormy Daniels just escalated her fight with Trump — this time suing him for defamation
In Michigan Trump escapes 'swamp' for another Washington

World

Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to leave office in 2024
In Russia Putin to begin fourth term, but what happens in 2024?
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been wielding power for 18 years
Vladimir Putin Five key events in post-Soviet Russia
A Lebanese man casts his vote in the country's first parliamentary election in nine years on May 6, 2018 as ruling parties expect to preserve a fragile power-sharing arrangement despite regional tensions
Lebanon Top parties seek to protect monopoly as people votes
In his last contribution to cosmology, Hawking proposes dramatically scaling down the multiverse concept, a theory that has long divided theoretical physicists
Stephen Hawking After death, physicist cuts 'multiverse' theory down to size