Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Stiff jail terms sought for French teens in Chinese tailor's death

In Fance Stiff jail terms sought for French teens in Chinese tailor's death

French prosecutors on Tuesday urged a judge to hand lengthy jail sentences to two youths behind a deadly attack on a Chinese tailor that sparked mass protests by the country's Asian community.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Flowers were placed with a photo of Zhang Chaolin at a building in Aubervilliers, north of Paris, last August on the anniversary of his death play

Flowers were placed with a photo of Zhang Chaolin at a building in Aubervilliers, north of Paris, last August on the anniversary of his death

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

French prosecutors on Tuesday urged a judge to hand lengthy jail sentences to two youths behind a deadly attack on a Chinese tailor that sparked mass protests by the country's Asian community.

Lawyers for the men who robbed Zhang Chaolin, leaving him with fatal injuries, said prosecutors had asked that the older defendant -- aged 19 at the time of the August 2016 attack -- be sentenced to a 15-year term and the younger -- aged 17 at the time -- to eight years.

Zhang's death caused an outcry among Asians living in France, with thousands taking to the streets to protest what they called an increase in anti-Asian racism in poorer French communities.

Zhang and a friend were on their way to a restaurant in the Paris suburb of Aubervilliers when three teenagers fell upon them in the street.

The 49-year-old father of two fell and hit his head on a wall after being kicked in the chest.

He died five days later in hospital, while his friend received minor injuries.

The attack, which netted the assailants the sum total of a phone charger and some sweets, followed a string of robberies targeting Chinese tourists and small-business owners in France's gritty high-rise suburbs, or "banlieues".

The two suspects on trial in a juvenile court near Paris are charged with racist robbery causing death and injury.

Their lawyers protested the lengthy jail terms demanded by the prosecution.

"There was never any intention to murder," they told AFP, saying they feared the authorities wanted to make "an example" of the pair.

A verdict was expected late Tuesday.

During police questioning one of suspects said the gang had targeted the Chinese pair because they had heard Asians "carry a lot of cash".

But defence lawyers denied their clients were racists.

Lawyer Marlene Viallet said that while stereotypes about Asians were rife in low-income suburbs, "there is no hatred towards them".

The attack on Zhang, she said, was purely an act of "delinquency".

Around 10,000 people of Chinese origin live in Aubervilliers, Europe's biggest textile import-export hub, which has a population of 80,000.

Community leaders say security has improved since Zhang's death.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 US-North Korea Summit US, S. Korea confirm suspending military drillsbullet
2 In Indonesia Man killed by his mother's falling funeral coffinbullet
3 In Kabul Afghan peace marchers arrive as Taliban end ceasefirebullet

Related Articles

World Trump threatens tariffs on another $200 billion of Chinese goods
World Lawsuit says voting system in long island town shuts out latinos
World Trump resisting a growing wrath for separating migrant families
World Trump repeats assertion that democrats are to blame for separating children at border
World Apple's chief tries on role as ambassador from silicon valley
World Supreme court dodges making major ruling on gerrymandering
New York Times Trumpism finds a safe space at a conservative women's conference
World New bombing hits Afghanistan before Taliban cease-fire expires
World 1 dead, 16 shot at New Jersey Arts Festival

World

Audi is under suspicion that its engineers helped create the software used in the scam
Audi Brand names interim CEO after boss arrested in diesel probe
Boris Becker has claimed diplomatic immunity from bankruptcy proceedings in Britain on the basis that he is an ambassador for the Central African Republic
Central Africa Republic Boris Becker's diplomatic passport is 'fake'
Yemeni pro-government forces backed by United Arab Emirates troops gather on the outskirts of the rebel-held port city of Hodeida on June 18, 2018 in readiness to advance into the city's battleground airport
In Yemen Government forces enter Hodeida airport
File photos released in 2006 show Mongolian murder victim Altantuya Shaariibuu, right, and Malaysian political analyst Abdul Razak Baginda, who was cleared in 2008 of of abetting the murder
In Malaysia Murder case linked to Najib 'may be re-opened'