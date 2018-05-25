Home > News > World >

Spanish PM Rajoy cancels Champions League final trip

Spanish PM Rajoy cancels Champions League final trip

Devoted Real Madrid fan Mariano Rajoy, the Spanish primer minister, has cancelled his trip to the Champions League final to deal with a political crisis, his staff said on Friday.

Rajoy was at the last three Champions League finals his team won in 2014, 2016 and 2017, but will not now be travelling to Kiev on Saturday to watch Real take on Liverpool play

Rajoy was at the last three Champions League finals his team won in 2014, 2016 and 2017, but will not now be travelling to Kiev on Saturday to watch Real take on Liverpool

(AFP/File)
Rajoy was at the last three Champions League finals his team won in 2014, 2016 and 2017, but will not now be travelling to Kiev on Saturday to watch Real take on Liverpool.

The opposition Socialist Party on Friday filed a no-confidence motion a day after Rajoy's Popular Party was found guilty of benefiting from illegal funds in a massive graft trial.

Meanwhile Rajoy's coalition allies, Ciudadanos, called for an early election.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

