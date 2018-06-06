Home > News > World >

Spain's first astronaut named science minister: party source

In Spain First astronaut named science minister: party source

Spain's first astronaut Pedro Duque will be named minister of science by the new Socialist government, a party source told AFP on Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
L'astronaute espagnol Pedro Duque à son retour de la Station spatiale internationale à bord de la capsule Soyouz TMA-2, le 28 octobre 2003 au Kazakhstan play

L'astronaute espagnol Pedro Duque à son retour de la Station spatiale internationale à bord de la capsule Soyouz TMA-2, le 28 octobre 2003 au Kazakhstan

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Spain's first astronaut Pedro Duque will be named minister of science by the new Socialist government, a party source told AFP on Wednesday.

The 55-year-old aeronautical engineer became the first Spaniard to travel to space in 1998 when he took part in a nine-day mission aboard the space shuttle Discovery after training in Russia and the United States.

He returned to space in 2003 as part of an International Space Station (ISS) mission.

As science minister, he will also be in charge of promoting innovation and overseeing Spain's universities.

Duque graduated from Madrid's Polytechnic University in 1986 and was selected six years later to take part in a European Space Agency programme for future astronauts.

In recent years, he became a staunch critic of practices such as homeopathy and denounced the steep cuts to scientific research put in place by the conservative government of Mariano Rajoy, which was ousted last week.

"In the middle of a crisis, society must act wisely to avoid mortgaging its future," Duque wrote in an opinion piece published in top-selling newspaper El Pais.

Duque is not the first former astronaut to become a minister in a national government. Canadian premier Justin Trudeau named ex-astronaut Marc Garneau as his transport minister when he came to power in 2015.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Seoul North Korea 'military reshuffle' raises eyebrowsbullet
2 Nicaragua Country buries victims of latest violencebullet
3 In Russia Superstar Gergiev makes no apologies for singing Putin's...bullet

Related Articles

Mobile Upgrade From beep to boom: Europe hears call of Chinese phones
Ousmann Umar From desert ordeal to masters degree: migrant offers cautionary tale
European Union EU to debate compromise plan to break asylum impasse
Angela Merkel German chancellor offers Macron concessions on eurozone reforms
In California The Los Angeles restaurants stimulating all five senses
Europe Visa outage over after transaction chaos across continent
Pedro Sanchez Socialist sworn in as new Spanish PM
In Belgium The EU counts its crises as problems mount
In Catalonia Madrid gives green light to new separatist govt

World

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, pictured in April 2018, wants to host peace talks for South Sudan
Sudanese President Sudan's Bashir offers hosting talks between S.Sudan rivals
Theresa May greets Benjamin Netanyahu outside 10 Downing street on Wednesday
Theresa May British PM tells Netanyahu of concern over Gaza clashes
Britain's Brexit Minister David Davis delivers a speech on Britain's security relationship with the EU after Brexit
United Kingdom Country warns EU's 'dogmatic' approach to Brexit risks lives
Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez said his new government was a reflection of society, composed of women and men, old and young, rooted in the European Union
Pedro Sanchez Spain's new PM unveils pro-EU government dominated by women