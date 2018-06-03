Home > News > World >

Slovenia heads to the polls in early election

Slovenia Country heads to the polls in early election

Slovenians vote Sunday in an early election in which veteran right-wing leader Janez Jansa looks set to emerge on top after consolidating his lead in the last days of the campaign.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Jansa's political career stretches back to the fight for independence from Yugoslavia and has not been without controversy -- he was forced to step down as premier in 2013 over a corruption scandal and stood in 2014 elections from jail play

Jansa's political career stretches back to the fight for independence from Yugoslavia and has not been without controversy -- he was forced to step down as premier in 2013 over a corruption scandal and stood in 2014 elections from jail

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Slovenians vote Sunday in an early election in which veteran right-wing leader Janez Jansa looks set to emerge on top after consolidating his lead in the last days of the campaign.

The last poll published by the Dnevnik newspaper had Jansa's SDS on just over 25 percent, well clear of its nearest rivals the Social Democrats, who were on 12 percent.

However, with more than 40 percent of those surveyed saying they either hadn't decided or didn't want to reveal their preference, a shock result can't be ruled out.

Jansa's combative personality, strident anti-immigration rhetoric and alliance with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban dominated the closing stages of the campaign.

In the final TV debate on Thursday Jansa effectively traded barbs with comedian-turned-politician Marjan Sarec.

Sarec's "anti-system" LMS party is on 11.9 percent in Dnevnik's poll, a weaker showing than earlier in the campaign but one which could yet leave him well placed to play kingmaker if borne out.

The SMC party of outgoing Prime Minister Miro Cerar -- whose shock resignation in March prompted Sunday's poll -- is on just 9.3 percent.

Cerar threw in the towel after months of being buffeted by public-sector strikes and internal wrangling within his coalition, with the last straw coming when a supreme court verdict on a flagship infrastructure project went against the government.

Some 1.7 million Slovenians are eligible to vote for 90 members of parliament.

Polling stations will be open between 7am local time (0500 GMT) and 7pm, with the first results expected on Sunday evening.

Fear of migrants

Even if Jansa's SDS party comes out ahead, he may still find it difficult to put together a majority in parliament.

The parties in the outgoing coalition -- the Social Democrats, the SMC and the pensioners' party DESUS -- have all ruled out collaborating with the SDS.

Sarec also recently told AFP that "spreading fear (of migrants) and getting the prime minister of a neighbouring country (Orban) involved in our elections has crossed all red lines and I and our members do not see ourselves in such a constellation".

Last month Orban took part in an SDS party convention and said an SDS victory "would ensure the survival of the Slovenian people".

According to Slovenian media reports, Jansa's media campaign has also been boosted by investments to the tune of two million euros from Hungarian media companies in a TV station and newspaper co-owned by SDS.

Sarec and other opponents say this may be a violation of campaign finance laws but SDS insist the investments are above board.

Instability ahead?

Jansa's political career stretches back to the country's struggle for independence from Yugoslavia and has already seen its fair share of drama. In 2013 he was forced to step down as prime minister over a corruption scandal and competed in the 2014 elections from jail.

Like rightwing leaders elsewhere he has adopted a combative presence on Twitter and has used it to defend his alliance with Orban.

"Thanks to its (migration) policy, Hungary is a safe country while Belgium, due to its wrong policy, isn't," read a recent Jansa tweet.

Almost 500,000 migrants crossed Slovenia in late 2015 and early 2016 along the so-called Balkan route.

During the campaign, Jansa effectively evoked the memory of the crisis to his advantage despite the fact that only a tiny fraction of the migrants stayed, with most continuing to northern Europe.

For the first time in over a decade, elections will take place against a backdrop of strong economic growth rather than of financial crisis or recession.

But Cerar's government has not reaped any political benefit from improved economic growth, with the campaign instead focusing on growing hospital waiting lists, demands for higher pensions and wages and for a better environment for businesses.

Analysts say that while parties may prove more open to co-operation once the results are counted, in the near future political instability may well continue, whether under a right-wing, Jansa-led government or one from the centre-left.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Bavaria Government order to put crosses on public buildings kicks inbullet
2 Nikki Haley US vetoes UN resolution on protecting Palestiniansbullet
3 Nicaragua Country buries victims of latest violencebullet

Related Articles

Football World Cup planning begins in earnest for Southgate
Prime Minister Miro Slovenians still fearful despite economic growth
Opinion Houses with the ultimate water view
Politics There's an outlandish conspiracy theory that Melania Trump is a Russian spy
Football England's Hart broken over World Cup snub
Melania Trump US First Lady undergoes kidney surgery
Finance Trump earns more than six times the average American as president — here's how much 32 world leaders make compared to the citizens in their country
Finance The 12 longest serving football managers in European history
Politics European prime ministers deny Liberal Democrat claims they called for second Brexit referendum

World

Londoners paying their respects in front of some of the floral tributes placed near London bridge last June
UK Country prepares to mourn on London Bridge attack anniversary
A dish of rice pudding and trout roe is displayed at the restaurant Vespertine in Culver City, California -- part of a new generation of restaurants where the experience of eating is matched by an equally sumptuous feast for the other senses
In California The Los Angeles restaurants stimulating all five senses
The issue of "pregnancy rotas" hit the headlines earlier this year when a man wrote about his wife's experience getting pregnant "out of turn"
In Japan 'Pregnancy rotas' add to working women's woes
NATO troops during Saber Strike military exercises in Poland last year
In US Army to launch war games on NATO's eastern flank