Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Slovenia anti-migrant party will try to form coalition govt

In Slovenia Anti-migrant party will try to form coalition govt

The Slovenian anti-immigration party that came first in last week's election will attempt to form a coalition government, its leader said Thursday, despite falling well short of a parliamentary majority.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Veteran rightwinger Janez Jansa has said he would try to form a coalition government after his SDS won last week's Slovenian elections but fell short of a majority play

Veteran rightwinger Janez Jansa has said he would try to form a coalition government after his SDS won last week's Slovenian elections but fell short of a majority

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Slovenian anti-immigration party that came first in last week's election will attempt to form a coalition government, its leader said Thursday, despite falling well short of a parliamentary majority.

"We'll try to form a coalition for Slovenia," veteran rightwing leader Janez Jansa said after an informal meeting with President Borut Pahor.

Jansa's Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) came first in Sunday's election with under 25 percent of the vote, giving it 25 seats in the 90-seat assembly.

It was well ahead of the "anti-establishment" LMS party of comedian-turned-politician Marjan Sarec, which came second with 12.7 percent and 13 seats.

LMS and other centre-left parties have ruled out a coalition with Jansa and, according to local media reports, have started discussing putting together their own alternative coalition if SDS fails to win the approval of a majority of MPs.

The only party which has so far said it would work with Jansa, the centre-right Nova Slovenija, won just 7.1 percent and seven seats, leaving the two parties well short of the 46 needed for a majority.

Once parliament is officially convened later this month, Pahor is expected to officially ask Jansa to form a government.

Given this, Pahor emphasised the informal nature of Thursday's meeting and stressed he "was not advocating any particular coalition, but I want any party given a mandate to form a government to be successful".

Alluding to the possible failure of Jansa to form an administration, Pahor added: "Of course, somebody else can also form the government, but experience has taught us that would only be the second-best option."

Analysts warn that any alternative government headed by Sarec would have to include a minimum of five parties and could be highly unstable.

Sarec had made clear his unwillingness to work with Jansa throughout the campaign, citing his abrasive anti-immigrant rhetoric and his joint appearances with fellow rightwing firebrand Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Iraq Parliament orders full election recountbullet
2 Omar al-Bashir Sudanese president offers hosting talks between S.Sudan...bullet
3 Theresa May British PM tells Netanyahu of concern over Gaza clashesbullet

Related Articles

US-North Korea Summit Trump hosts Japan PM, five days before meeting with Kim
US-North Korea Summit China's gateway to N. Korea pins hopes on Kim-Trump meeting
In Britain Northern Ireland awaits landmark abortion ruling
In Sweeden Verdict due in Stockholm truck attack terrorism trial
In Sri Lanka Facebook staff to learn Sinhala after riots
Emmanuel Macron France president's environmental record under fire as critics tally 'retreats'
Bangladesh Country defends drug war as murder claims surface
Bayer-Monsanto Pharmaceutical merger creates agrichemical juggernaut
In Turkey Erdogan facing genuine challenge in polls

World

Anti-government demonstrators remain at an improvised barricade in the town of Masaya, 35 km from Managua on June 5, 2018
In Nicaragua Masaya, the front line in violence
The meeting between the two leaders follows a much anticipated face-to-face in late April
In India Modi to meet China's Xi for second talks in weeks
Eight men men and one woman were arrested Thursday for fraudulent claims made after last year's Grenfell Tower fire in London, which claimed the lives of 71 people
In London Fire service probed over Grenfell tragedy
Protests in Kinshasa in January demanding that Democratic Republic of the Congo leader Joseph Kabila step down
In Congo Five detained activists to face prosecutor