Home > News > World >

Shinzo Abe :  Japan's Prime Minister targets North Korea after 'super-majority' vote win

Shinzo Abe Japan's Prime Minister targets North Korea after 'super-majority' vote win

Japanese Prime Minister stormed to a landslide "super-majority" in snap elections, near complete projections showed Monday, with the hardline nationalist immediately pledging to "deal firmly" with North Korea.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Shinzo Abe is on track to become the country's longest-serving leader play

Shinzo Abe is on track to become the country's longest-serving leader

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stormed to a landslide "super-majority" in snap Japanese elections, near complete projections showed Monday, with the hardline nationalist immediately pledging to "deal firmly" with North Korea.

Abe's conservative coalition is on track to win at least 312 seats with only a handful left to call, according to public broadcaster NHK, giving him a coveted two-thirds majority in the lower house of parliament.

That will allow him to pursue his cherished goal of proposing changes to the country's pacifist constitution to beef up the status of the military, which is effectively restricted to self-defence.

Abe, 63, is now on course to become Japan's longest-serving premier, winning a fresh term at the helm of the world's third-biggest economy and key US regional ally.

Shinzo Abe could lead Japan until 2021 play

Shinzo Abe could lead Japan until 2021

(AFP)

The hawkish prime minister said the crushing election victory had hardened his resolve to deal with the crisis in North Korea, which has threatened to "sink" Japan into the sea and fired two missiles over its northern islands.

"As I promised in the election, my imminent task is to firmly deal with North Korea. For that, strong diplomacy is required," stressed Abe, who has courted both US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

'Some concerns' about Abe

However, while local media acknowledged what was described as a "landslide" victory, many chalked up Abe's win to a weak and ineffective opposition and urged caution.

"The voters didn't think the opposition parties were capable of running a government... they chose Prime Minister Abe, who is at least better, even if they had some concerns about the ruling coalition," said the Nikkei daily.

The Asahi newspaper said: "The Abe brand is not as strong as it was before. There are some signs that voters are seeking a change in the situation whereby Abe is the only decent option."

Counting was delayed in some parts of Japan after a powerful typhoon smashed into the country on election day play

Counting was delayed in some parts of Japan after a powerful typhoon smashed into the country on election day

(AFP)

"Winning an election in a democracy doesn't give the winner carte-blanche and he would be overconfident if he thought people were satisfied with the past five years of government management," said the paper.

According to an exit poll by Kyodo News on Sunday, 51 percent of voters said they do not trust Abe with 44 percent saying they did.

Turnout was expected to be only a fraction higher than all-time low set in the 2014 election and was boosted largely by people voting early to avoid a typhoon, which smashed into Japan on election day.

The opposition Party of Hope, formed only weeks before the election by the popular Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, suffered a drubbing. It won just 49 seats according to the NHK projections.

Koike promised much and delivered little with her Party of Hope play

Koike promised much and delivered little with her Party of Hope

(AFP)

A chastened Koike, speaking thousands of kilometres away in Paris where she was attending an event in her capacity as leader of the world's biggest city, said it was a "very severe result" for which she took full responsibility.

The new centre-left Constitutional Democratic Party out-performed Koike's new group but still trailed far behind Abe with 54 seats.

"People are reluctant about Prime Minister Abe, but then who would you turn to? There is no one," said Naoto Nonaka, professor at Gakushuin University in Tokyo.

'Deepen constitution debate'

Abe, who has in the past been criticised for an arrogant attitude towards voters, vowed to face the challenge posed by the victory "humbly."

He struck a cautious note on possible revisions to the US-imposed constitution, saying that he would "deepen" debate in parliament on the divisive issue but not seek to ram anything through.

Abe vowed to accept the vote result with 'humility' play

Abe vowed to accept the vote result with 'humility'

(AFP)

"I don't plan to propose (changes) via the ruling bloc alone. We'll make efforts to gain support from as many people as possible."

Any changes to the document must be ratified by both chambers of parliament and then in a referendum, with surveys showing voters are split on the topic.

Many voters stressed that the economy is their biggest concern, as the prime minister's trademark "Abenomics" strategy of ultra-loose monetary policy and huge government spending has failed to rekindle the former Asian powerhouse.

Abe has vowed to use the proceeds from a planned sales tax hike to fund free childcare in a bid to get more women into the workforce.

"Neither pensions nor wages are getting better... I don't feel the economy is recovering at all," said 67-year-old pensioner Hideki Kawasaki as he cast his vote in a rain-swept Tokyo.

But investors cheered the victory, with the benchmark Tokyo index up 1.15 percent, extending a winning run that has seen 14 straight consecutive gains -- the first since 1961.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In India Journalist shot dead in northern India: policebullet
2 In Russia Government likens US coalition bombing of Raqa to WWII Dresdenbullet
3 In Niger Raid highlights US forces' growing Africa rolebullet

Related Articles

Shinzo Abe Nationalist blueblood at home, shrewd diplomat abroad
In Japan Abe sweeps to resounding victory in vote
In Japan Emperor abdication set for March 2019 - Report
Shinzo Abe Japanese Prime Minister eyes big win in snap vote
Shinzo Abe Japan's Prime Minister on course for landslide win in election
Kobe Steel Japan's company scandal spreads, 500 firms affected
In Japan Tokyo Governor pins hopes on tax, nuclear to unseat Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
In Japan Opposition unites in election bid to topple Prime Minister
In Japan Lower house of parliament dissolved, paving way for snap vote
Shinzo Abe Japan's PM poised to call snap election

World

Palestinian conjoined twins lie in an incubator on October 22, 2017 at a hospital in Gaza City
In Gaza Newly-born conjoined twins in danger
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani (2nd-R) leave a press conference in Doha on October 22, 2017
Rex Tillerson No dialogue yet between rivals in Gulf crisis - US Secretary of State
Slovenians will head back to the polls on November 12 after President Borut Pahor did not get 50 percent of the vote in the first round
In Slovenia President Pahor wins election but heads for run-off
Voters in the Veneto region turned out at the high end of expectations to support the principle of more powers being devolved from Rome in votes that took place against the backdrop of the crisis created by Catalonia's push for independence
In Italy Regions back 'big bang' autonomy