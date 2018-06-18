Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Seoul says N. Korea sanctions may be eased before full

US-North Korea Summit Seoul says N. Korea sanctions may be eased before full denuclearisation

South Korea said Monday that sanctions against North Korea could be eased once it takes "substantive steps towards denuclearisation", seemingly setting the bar lower than Washington for such a move.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kang meets Pompeo in Seoul last week: she has suggested sanctions on North Korea could be eased before full denuclearisation play

Kang meets Pompeo in Seoul last week: she has suggested sanctions on North Korea could be eased before full denuclearisation

(POOL/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

South Korea said Monday that sanctions against North Korea could be eased once it takes "substantive steps towards denuclearisation", seemingly setting the bar lower than Washington for such a move.

Last week's Singapore summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un produced only a vague statement in which Kim "reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula".

Amid fears the summit would weaken the international coalition against the North's nuclear programme, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stressed after the meeting that sanctions would remain in place until North Korea's complete denuclearisation.

But his South Korean counterpart suggested Monday they could be eased sooner.

"Our stance is that the sanctions must remain in place until North Korea takes meaningful, substantive steps towards denuclearisation," Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha told reporters.

Seoul and Washington shared the same "big picture" view and would continue close consultations, she added.

The comments come just days after China's foreign ministry suggested that the UN Security Council could consider easing the economic punishment of its Cold War-era ally.

Any reduction in tensions on its doorstep is welcome for China, North Korea's closest ally, which accounts for around 90 percent of Pyongyang's trade.

The same goes for the South's dovish President Moon Jae-in, who supports engagement with North Korea and held his own summit with Kim in April.

Until recently Trump had pursued a "maximum pressure" campaign -- with both China and South Korea on board -- of tough rhetoric and tightened sanctions against Pyongyang.

But analysts say the Singapore summit has made it hard for the Trump administration to return to that policy even if its current diplomacy with North Korea proves to be a failure.

"The symbolism of the meeting ensures that the maximum pressure campaign has peaked," said Scott Snyder, senior fellow for Korea Studies at the US Council on Foreign Relations, in a commentary.

"In practice, China and South Korea will push for relaxation of economic pressure on North Korea," he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Uganda Military arrests former police chiefbullet
2 In Indonesia Man killed by his mother's falling funeral coffinbullet
3 In Mexico 6 police officers killedbullet

Related Articles

In Kiev Police detain 56 far-right activists during LGBT march
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish president, Ince square up for heavyweight poll fight
India Country to resume military strikes on Kashmir militants
Invest In North Korea Money pit or golden opportunity?
In Indonesia Man killed by his mother's falling funeral coffin
North Korea Country hopes for sporting change in wake of summit
In Afghanistan Taliban tells fighters to stay at posts after attack on ceasefire revellers
Nazi Germany On a bike, ex-child refugee retraces escape
In Europe Scepticism as Greece, Macedonia prepare to ink name accord

World

Passengers walk along railroad tracks following the quake
In Japan Three dead, 200 hurt as strong quake jolts Osaka
Map of Syria locating air strike in Al-Hari.
In East Syria Dozens of pro-regime fighters killed in strike
Yemeni pro-government forces man a barricade in al-Fazah district of Yemen's Hodeida province on June 16, 2018
In Yemen UN ceasefire efforts in fizzle
A forensic police officer examines the grounds of a supermarket where two people were injured when a woman shouting "Allahu akbar" (God is greatest) attacked them with a boxcutter in La Seyne-sur-Mer, southern France
In France Woman yelling 'Allahu akbar' slashes two with blade