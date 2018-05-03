Home > News > World >

Scotland to review conviction of Lockerbie bomber

Scotland Country to review conviction of Lockerbie bomber

A Scottish commission responsible for investigating miscarriages of justice on Thursday said it will review the conviction of a man jailed for bombing a plane over the Scottish town of Lockerbie in 1988.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Abdelbaset Ali Mohmet al-Megrahi was jailed for life for mass murder in 2001 play

Abdelbaset Ali Mohmet al-Megrahi was jailed for life for mass murder in 2001

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Scottish commission responsible for investigating miscarriages of justice on Thursday said it will review the conviction of a man jailed for bombing a plane over the Scottish town of Lockerbie in 1988.

Abdelbaset Ali Mohmet al-Megrahi, who died in 2012, was the only person ever convicted of the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 killing all 243 passengers and crew. He was jailed for life for mass murder in 2001.

Megrahi maintained his innocence but he abandoned his appeal in 2009 when he was released on compassionate grounds following a diagnosis of terminal prostate cancer.

His family asked the Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission (SCCRC) to review the case again after his death.

The SCCRC subsequently interviewed key personnel involved in the previous appeal, recovered the vast majority of relevant material, and reviewed defence papers which were not provided during its previous review.

Gerard Sinclair, SCCRC chief executive, said: "Having considered all the available evidence, the commission believes that Mr Megrahi, in abandoning his appeal, did so as he held a genuine and reasonable belief that such a course of action would result in him being able to return home to Libya, at a time when he was suffering from terminal cancer.

"On that basis, the commission has decided that it is in the interests of justice to accept the current application for a full review of his conviction."

A statement issued on behalf of the Megrahi family by solicitor Aamer Anwar said: "The reputation of the Scottish law has suffered both at home and internationally because of widespread doubts about the conviction of Mr al-Megrahi.

"It is in the interests of justice and restoring confidence in our criminal justice system that these doubts can be addressed," he said.

Contacted by AFP on Thursday, Scottish prosecutors, who announced nearly three years ago that they had identified two new suspects, said the investigation into the bombing is still ongoing.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 South Korea Country confirms arrival of F-22 stealth fighters for drillbullet
2 In Syria Missile strikes kills 26, mostly Iranian, forcesbullet
3 In Gabon Government steps down after election delaysbullet

Related Articles

Tech A scientist says he's invented a replacement for plastic water bottles that fully decomposes in 3 weeks
Football Celtic rout Rangers to secure another Scottish title
In Britain Prince William and Kate name baby son Louis
Football Liverpool legend Gerrard in running for Rangers job
Pulse Movie Review You are not ready for the heartache of Avengers: Infinity War
Duke of Cambridge New son for Britain's Prince William and Kate
Football Rodgers rules out replacing Wenger as Arsenal eye Enrique
Football Celtic's Rodgers rules out Arsenal move
Entertainment 17 movies to enjoy for the Tribeca film festival's 17th edition
Rangers Club suspend Miller, captain Wallace

World

Ali Akbar Velayati, chief foreign policy advisor to Iran's supreme leader, is seen during a visit to Aleppo in northern Syria on November 7, 2017
Iran Country threatens to quit nuclear deal if US walks away
Brazilian soldiers frisk a resident during a joint operation at Rio de Janeiro's City of God favela in February
In Rio Police shootouts in favelas shut down major highways
Demonstrators took to the streets in Yerevan after opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan called for civil disobedience
In Armenia Opposition on uncertain path to power: analysts
An image grab taken from a video handed out by Yemen's Huthi rebels shows what appears to be Huthi military forces launching a ballistic missile
In Saudi US commandos help against Yemen rebels: report