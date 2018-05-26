Home > News > World >

Sao Paulo declares state of emergency over Brazil truckers' strike

The mayor of Sao Paulo declared a state of emergency in Brazil's economic capital Friday due to a five-day-old truckers' strike that has left the country virtually paralyzed.

Striking truck drivers block a main road outside Sao Paulo play

Striking truck drivers block a main road outside Sao Paulo

(AFP)
The measure would allow city authorities to "seize private goods such as fuel, for example, that is stored in a service station," the mayor's office said in a statement.

It also plans to set up a crisis committee and, if the shortages continue, may declare a public holiday.

Other measures that could be adopted include the suspension of non-essential administrative work to protect fuel reserves in the city of more than 12 million people.

The truckers have attempted to put a stranglehold on movement of goods in Brazil to protest fuel price rises.

The walkout has left much of the country virtually paralyzed and caused acute shortages of food and fuel.

