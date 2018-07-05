Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Russian mother of sick boy faces jail for 'drug trafficking'

In Russia Mother of sick boy faces jail for 'drug trafficking'

A mother of an incurably ill six-year-old boy faces up to eight years in prison in Russia for trying to sell anti-seizure medication she bought for her child, she and charities said on Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Seeking to crack down on drug trafficking, Russian authorities have created a deficit of opioid painkillers for terminally ill people and people with chronic conditions like the son of Yekaterina Konnova, who had resorted to buying the drugs abroad play

Seeking to crack down on drug trafficking, Russian authorities have created a deficit of opioid painkillers for terminally ill people and people with chronic conditions like the son of Yekaterina Konnova, who had resorted to buying the drugs abroad

(GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A mother of an incurably ill six-year-old boy faces up to eight years in prison in Russia for trying to sell anti-seizure medication she bought for her child, she and charities said on Wednesday.

The case -- the first of its kind in the country -- has horrified Russian charity workers and activists who deal with heart-wrenching cases on a daily bases.

Last month police opened a criminal case into the distribution of narcotics after Moscow mum-of-two Yekaterina Konnova bought diazepam rectal gel -- which is not available in Russia legally -- to treat her son Arseny's seizures.

Diazepam is a prescription medication used to treat seizures and anxiety and is available in various forms including in ampules and rectal gel tubes.

While the medication in ampules is registered in Russia, gel tubes -- which are more convenient to administer and cause no pain -- are not, unlike in the West, where they are widely used.

Most modern anti-epileptic drugs for children are not registered in Russia, forcing parents to buy them abroad or purchase them illegally on the black market.

Moscow police staged a sting operation and detained Konnova, a single mum, when she tried to sell several tubes she no longer needed.

'It's been hell'

"It's been hell," Konnova told AFP, adding her son needed to be medicated all the time and that she could not afford the expensive drugs.

"Arseny suffers pain 24/7," she said.

The boy has a litany of illnesses including cerebral palsy and epileptic seizures.

"He's got a tube in his stomach, a tube in his neck and he also suffers from terrible seizures, many times a day, every day," wrote Lida Moniava, deputy director at the Lighthouse, a children's hospice in Moscow.

"We are horrified by what's happening because if Katya goes to prison Aseny will end up in a care home for the disabled where he will quickly die and his elder brother will go to an orphanage," she said on Facebook.

Konnova faces between four and eight years in prison for drug dealing, charities said.

Nyuta Federmesser, a hugely respected public figure who supports Russian hospices, called on President Vladimir Putin to intervene and change legislation to help alleviate the suffering of young patients and their families.

"We are developing nanotechnology, we can organise the World Cup and host Olympic Games, we fly to space, we develop gene engineering, we have crypto currencies and blockchain," she wrote in an appeal on Facebook.

"Cannot we change legislation???"

Russia's healthcare system is largely antiquated and many state-of-the-art surgeries are not performed in the country.

Seeking to crack down on drug trafficking, the authorities have created a deficit of opioid painkillers for terminally ill people.

Thousands of cancer patients die in agony each year and some commit suicide, unable to endure pain.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Uganda Military arrests former police chiefbullet
2 Andre Rieu Dutch violin maestro Rieu fights child labour finebullet
3 In India At least 44 dead in bus crashbullet

Related Articles

Football England's Delph returns to Russia after baby's birth
Mikel Obi Nigerian striker Emenike advises Super Eagles captain to relocate and provide more security for his father
Strategy I'm taking a trip around the world with only a carry-on suitcase — here's everything I packed
In North Korea Authorities teach children to see Christianity as evil and cross as devilish
In Syria Fresh bombardment kills 20 in Eastern Ghouta: monitor
Tech All the winners at the 2018 Oscars
World U.N. Security council votes in favor of Syria cease-fire after week of bloodshed
Entertainment Adam Rippon on quiet starvation in men's figure skating
John Obi Mikel Super Eagles captain is now the new hero on Twitter Nigeria after dad’s kidnapping ordeal
Football British PM May admits to World Cup penalty nerves

World

Anti-government activists hold a demonstration in Managua, Nicaragua, on July 3, 2018, demanding justice for those killed in recent protests, and the immediate resignation of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and his wife and Vice President Rosario Murillo.
In Nicaragua Ortega's brother joins calls for early elections
Daurio Speranzini Junior only became GE's Latin America chief executive in January
In Brazil GE's Latin American CEO, 21 others, arrested for fraud
Mexican academic Carlos Urzua Cordero is set to serve as finance minister under president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
Carlos Urzua NAFTA talks on track: Mexico's future finance minister
Israeli police scuffle with demonstrators in the Palestinian Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar in the occupied West Bank on July 4, 2018
In Israel Scuffles as country readies to demolish Bedouin village