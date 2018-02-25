Home > News > World >

Russia hacked Olympics computers, turned blame on N Korea: report

Russia Military spies hacked Olympics computers, turned blame on N Korea

Russian military spies hacked hundreds of computers used by Winter Olympics organizers and tried to make it look like the work of North Korea, the Washington Post reported Sunday, quoting US intelligence sources.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Winter Games saw dramatic gestures aimed at easing the raw tensions dividing the two Koreas, as both countries' athletes marched together during the opening ceremonies, and they fielded a single women's ice hockey team play

The Winter Games saw dramatic gestures aimed at easing the raw tensions dividing the two Koreas, as both countries' athletes marched together during the opening ceremonies, and they fielded a single women's ice hockey team

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Russian military spies hacked hundreds of computers used by Winter Olympics organizers and tried to make it look like the work of North Korea, the Washington Post reported Sunday, quoting US intelligence sources.

South Korea had previously announced that it was investigating the failure of several Olympic-linked internet sites and broadcast systems just as the opening ceremonies were taking place on February 9.

The Post reported that Russia's GRU military intelligence agency managed to take control in early February of 300 computers linked to the Olympic organization.

As a result, many attendees were unable to print their tickets for the ceremony, leaving empty seats.

It said the Russians had hacked South Korean computer routers and inserted a form of "malware" that allowed them to gather data and paralyze the network.

The Russians used a North Korean internet provider to make it appear the attack originated in North Korea, in what is known as a "false flag" operation, the Post said.

While American officials quoted in the article were unable to say whether the hackers had activated the malware, they said the cyber attack against the Games -- from which Russia's team was excluded for doping -- was worrisome.

Some analysts believe the cyber attack was retribution for that ban. Some Russian athletes were allowed to compete, but only under the designation of "Olympic Athletes from Russia."

The Winter Games saw dramatic gestures aimed at easing the raw tensions dividing the two Koreas, as both countries' athletes marched together during the opening ceremonies, and they fielded a single women's ice hockey team.

The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un made several high-profile appearances in the early days of the Games, and a large squad of North Korean cheerleaders drew intense interest.

Finally, at the Games' closing ceremony Sunday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean General Kim Yong Chol -- a man considered a "war criminal" by many in the South for his role in two deadly attacks on Southern targets -- exchanged a very public handshake.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Tanzania Eight charged with conservationist's murderbullet
2 In Haiti Merchants fear for livelihood after market blazebullet
3 Benjamin Netanyahu 'Do not test Israel', Prime minister tells Iran,...bullet

Related Articles

Yevgeni Nikulin Czech president wants hacker 'extradited to Russia' not US
Tech Jennifer Lawrence says she felt empowered doing nudity in her new movie following her 2014 nude photo hack
Finance There's a simple phrase you can use when asking for a flight upgrade that could help you land a first-class seat — but there’s a catch
Gqom All you need to know about this South African township sound influencing Nigerian music
Finance Bitcoin exchange founder arrested for allegedly lying to financial watchdogs
Politics Russian bots reportedly pushed a Thanksgiving food poisoning hoax on Twitter as practice for influencing the 2016 election
Finance A 21-year-old just raised $34 million to build an anonymous crypto-trading platform
McAfee Global cybercrime costs $600 bn annually: study
Politics North Korea falls into $1.7 billion trade deficit with China — but something mysterious is keeping it afloat
World Trump tries to shift blame to Obama for not countering Russian meddling

World

Gold medallists from the Olympic Athletes from Russia carry their head coach Oleg Znarok after beating Germany to win the final at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on Sunday.
Kirill Kaprizov Sudden-death Russia hail hockey gold, sing banned anthem
Iranian-Canadian environmentalist Kavous Seyed Emami died in prison
In Iran Ex-intelligence minister slams handling of prison death
Xi is seen as China's most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong
In China Xi poised to extend power as country set to lift term limits
Bach denies the Games have been tainted
Thomas Bach Olympics not 'tainted' by Russian doping