Home > News > World >

Russia demands Kiev free arrested RIA Novosti journalist

RIA Novosti Russia demands Kiev free arrested journalist

Moscow called Wednesday for a Russian journalist detained in Ukraine for treason to be freed, condemning Kiev authorities for what it said was a repressive policy against the media.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kyrylo Vyshynsky, 51, is a Ukrainian-Russian national who works for Russia's state-run news agency RIA Novosti play

Kyrylo Vyshynsky, 51, is a Ukrainian-Russian national who works for Russia's state-run news agency RIA Novosti

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Moscow called Wednesday for a Russian journalist detained in Ukraine for treason to be freed, condemning Kiev authorities for what it said was a repressive policy against the media.

"Russia will do everything to ensure its citizen is freed, and to prevent other journalists finding themselves in similar situations, whether they are Russian citizens or work for Russian media" foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a briefing.

Kyrylo Vyshynsky, a dual Ukrainian-Russian national who works for Russian state-run news agency RIA Novosti, was detained in Kiev on Tuesday where officials said he would be charged with treason for his "subversive" reporting to justify Moscow's 2014 annexation of Crimea.

They also said Vyshynsky later collaborated with separatist groups in eastern Ukraine, where a conflict that broke out following Crimea's seizure has cost some 10,000 lives.

The court in the southern city of Kherson, where Vyshynsky was expected to be transferred, said it had not yet received his case and a hearing may not take place until Thursday.

Zakharova accused Ukrainian authorities of a "repressive" policy against the media and expressed Russia's "indignation at the brutal violations of the freedom of the press in Ukraine".

Vyshynsky's arrest came just hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin opened a bridge providing the first direct road connection from southern Russia to the Crimean peninsula.

Vyshynsky, 51, worked for several Ukrainian media outlets before becoming a correspondent for Russia's state television channel Rossiya for several years. He later joined RIA Novosti and received Russian nationality in 2015.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Melania Trump US First Lady undergoes kidney surgerybullet
2 Vladimir Putin Russian President to open mega bridge linking Crimea to...bullet
3 Liu Chuanjian Chinese hail 'hero' pilot who landed with broken...bullet

Related Articles

In Iraq Voters and candidates in election
Matteo Salvini Nervy Europe watches on as Italian populists, far-right continue govt talks
Ai Weiwei China still won't tell truth about Sichuan quake
Daniel Ortega Nicaragua president accepts bishops' conditions for dialogue
In Malaysia Scandal-mired Najib hit with travel ban after poll loss
East Timor Country votes after tense campaign
In Australia Shooting victims 3 generations of same family: police
Montenegro EU warns country to address media freedom
Poland 'I've been blacklisted' says Oscar-winning director
In Belgium Saudi-financed mosques teach hatred of Jews, gays: report

World

A gay pride flag bearing Lebanon's cedar tree is carried by human rights activists during a rally in Beirut on April 30, 2013
LGBT Festival Lebanon authorities block gay pride festival
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has been holed up inside the Ecuadoran embassy in London since 2012
Julian Assange Ecuador spied on Assange at London embassy
Prior to the trouble over payments to Trump's lawyer, Novartis was under investigation over alleged payouts to Greek politicians and doctors
Swiss Pharmaceutical Giant Novartis lawyer steps down over Trump lawyer payment
Vice Premier Liu He, President Xi Jinping's top economic adviser, is in the US for high-level trade talks this week
Liu He China spots problems with US cars, pork as trade talks loom