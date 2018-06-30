Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Russia accuses France 24 TV of breaking media law

In Russia Government accuses France 24 TV of breaking media law

As part of its control and supervision activity in the media, Roskomnadzor identified a violation of media law 19.1 by France 24 in Russia," the watchdog said in a statement.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
France 24 broadcasts in English on Russian satellite packages play

France 24 broadcasts in English on Russian satellite packages

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Russia's state media regulator on Friday accused television channel France 24 of violating the country's media laws, after Paris issued a warning to the French arm of Kremlin-backed broadcaster RT.

"As part of its control and supervision activity in the media, Roskomnadzor identified a violation of media law 19.1 by France 24 in Russia," the watchdog said in a statement.

The law in question bans foreigners from holding more than a 20-percent stake in Russian media outlets, forcing them to be controlled by local legal entities.

France 24 broadcasts in English on Russian satellite packages.

"It was established that the editorial activity of the channel is under the control of a foreign legal entity, which is a violation of media law 19.1," the Russian watchdog said.

Roskomnadzor said it had sent a letter to the channel as a "reminder about the inadmissibility of violating laws of the Russian Federation."

The letter, it added, informed the channel that a media organisation could be shut down if laws were violated.

A France 24 spokesman said the channel had not received anything from the Russian authorities.

"We respect the laws of the countries in which we broadcast," he added.

On Thursday France's broadcasting regulator issued a warning to the French arm of the state-funded Russian channel RT over a news report which dubbed over the voices of Syrian civilians with words they had not said.

France's Audiovisual Council (CSA) accused the channel, which has already drawn the ire of President Emmanuel Macron, of "failures of honesty, rigour of information and diversity of points of view".

RT chief editor Margarita Simonyan called the Roskomnadzor letter a retaliatory measure.

"Russia is a big country," Simonyan was quoted as saying by state news agency RIA Novosti.

"Unlike many, we can afford such a luxury as tit-for-tat measures."

RT is considered by the United States to be a pro-Kremlin propaganda outlet. It has faced multiple warnings from Britain's media regulator Ofcom over reports on Syria and Ukraine, where Kiev and the West say Russian forces are helping separatists fight against Ukrainian troops.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pope Francis Pontiff appoints 14 new cardinalsbullet
2 In Nigeria Villagers bury their dead after attacks, then fleebullet
3 Michael Jackson King of pop returns posthumously on Drake albumbullet

Related Articles

Football Spain World Cup push on track despite upheaval, says Azpilicueta
Football From Russia with love... Brief stories from the World Cup
World Cup 2018 Lionel Messi to coach Argentina against France?
In Russia Women fear later-life hardship from pension reform
Antonio Guterres UN chief again calls for end to military ops in south Syria
Golan Heights UN calls for armed groups to leave 'area of separation'
Trump US President fails to rule out accepting Russian claim on Crimea
Football Messi and Ronaldo take centre stage as World Cup enters knockouts
Football Russia bid to rediscover mojo for Spain showdown

World

Mexicans in Moscow prepared for their Day of the Dead parade but were banned from staging the event outdoors as planned
Russia Day of the Dead fiesta on Red Square? Over my dead body
A museum in Buenos Aires is dedicated to Diego Maradona
Diego Maradona Argentines caught between love and indifference for legend
US President Donald Trump said he will announce his next pick for the Supreme Court on July 9, 2018
Trump US President to announce Supreme Court pick July 9
US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold their first one-on-one summit in Helsinki on July 16
Trump US President fails to rule out accepting Russian claim on Crimea