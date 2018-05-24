Home > News > World >

Rusal shakes up board to slip out of US sanctions

Russian aluminium Rusal shakes up board to slip out of US sanctions

Half of the board of Rusal resigned on Thursday as the Russian aluminium giant scrambled to avoid US sanctions targeting its founder Oleg Deripaska.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Half of the board of Russian aluminium giant Rusal has resigned play

Half of the board of Russian aluminium giant Rusal has resigned

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Half of the board of Rusal resigned on Thursday as the Russian aluminium giant scrambled to avoid US sanctions targeting its founder Oleg Deripaska.

The firm, a major supplier for industrial firms around the world, is intensifying its efforts to show Washington its determination to become independent from Deripaska, who de facto has controlled the firm but finds himself on a US blacklist.

Even as the 50-year-old billionaire distances himself from the company, Rusal decided to purge itself of the directors Deripaska had appointed.

Seven of the board's 14 directors have resigned, as well as chief executive Alexandra Bouriko.

Deripaska did not resign his place on the board, but has previously indicated he doesn't plan to seek reappointment next month.

In a statement, Rusal said the resignations were part of "the efforts that have been made by the management of the group to protect the interests of the company and its shareholders since the OFAC sanctions were imposed" last month.

The US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control announced fresh sanctions against Russia last month following the diplomatic crisis sparked by the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal.

The sanctions hit oligarchs close to President Vladimir Putin, including Deripaska.

The announcement prompted the shares of the firm responsible for seven percent of the world's aluminium production to tumble while the price of the metal soared.

Manufacturers feared they would no longer be able to purchase supplies from the firm, potentially snarling production in many sectors of the US economy and elsewhere.

Faced with the market turmoil, the US government then indicated Rusal could avoid being caught up in the sanctions by cutting ties with Deripaska, one of the so-called Specially Designated Nationals targeted by the sanctions.

"In the case of the company ... the path for the United States to provide sanctions relief is through divestment and relinquishment of control of the company by any relevant SDN, including Mr Oleg Deripaska," said Rusal.

The resignations announced Thursday are an extra step to comply with Washington.

'Materially adverse'

Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska is on a US blacklist of nationals targeted by sanctions play

Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska is on a US blacklist of nationals targeted by sanctions

(AFP)

The threat of Rusal falling under US sanctions sent aluminium prices soaring to a seven-year high $2,718 per tonne in mid-April.

They have since slid, falling below $2,200 on Thursday despite traders remaining concerned.

"Does this bring Deripaska's resignation closer? If so, it is bearish, but I guess as long as he remains there the threat of a more permanent curtailment of aluminium supply will find eager buyers" speculating on rising prices, said Matt France, an analyst at the Marex Spectron commodities brokerage.

Rusal itself also noted that the sanctions may still harm its operations.

The firm "remains of the same view that the impact may be materially adverse to the business and prospects of the group", Rusal said in its statement.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov was more optimistic about the announcements on Thursday.

"It is a good thing, it means the sanctions will be lifted," he said.

Siluanov said the state would provide the firm with loans at market rates if banks refuse lend to Rusal for fear of falling foul of US sanctions.

Rusal employs tens of thousands of people, and certain of its facilities are the only employer in their localities.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Guinea Ex-minister named new Prime Minister - State mediabullet
2 In China Chinese government calls on all mosques to raise national flagbullet
3 In Honduras Six Americans injured in plane crashbullet

Related Articles

Punggye-ri North Korea dismantles nuclear test site
In Germany Deutsche Bank to slash over 7,000 jobs in major shake-up
Vietnam Close quarters: Downtown dwellers cling to tiny plots
Giuseppe Conte New Italian PM nominee begins work on forming cabinet
Palestine Country join 2 UN agencies, chemical weapons pact
Sergei Lavrov Russia's top diplomat planning North Korea visit: ministry
Brexit Plan to leave customs union not ready until 2021: tax chief
Pentagon US pulls China's invite to Pacific naval exercises

World

North Korea has said it will not give up its nuclear weapons until it feels safe from what it says is US aggression
Punggye-ri North Korea dismantles nuclear test site
US Justice Department seizes "VPNFilter" botnet set up by a hacking group variously called APT28, Pawn Storm, Sandworm, Fancy Bear and the Sofacy Group
Russian Intelligence US disrupts botnet of 500,000 hacked routers
Sterling Brown #23 of the Milwaukee Bucks attempts a shot during a match against the Los Angeles Lakers in March 2018
Sterling Brown US police chief apologizes for arrest of NBA player, releases video
A year ago Emmanuel Macron (L) hosted Vladimir Putin in Versailles, with the French leader accusing Russian media of producing "lying propaganda" during a joint press conference
Emmanuel Macron French President in Russia for high-stakes talks with Putin