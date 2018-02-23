Home > News > World >

Ruling party eyes big win in parliamentary poll

In Djibouti Ruling party eyes big win in parliamentary poll

The tiny Horn of Africa nation, a former French colony until 1977, has been ruled by Guelleh since 1999. He was re-elected as president in 2016, with 86.88 percent of the vote.

  • Published:
Djibouti's president, Ismaïl Omar Guelleh, has been at the helm of the tiny strategic state since 1999 play

Djibouti's president, Ismaïl Omar Guelleh, has been at the helm of the tiny strategic state since 1999

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Djibouti was voting on Friday in parliamentary polls expected to hand a fresh victory to the ruling party of President Ismael Omar Guelleh in an election largely boycotted by the opposition.

Polling began at 6:30 am (0330 GMT) among 194,000 voters, who will choose 65 deputies.

The tiny Horn of Africa nation, a former French colony until 1977, has been ruled by Guelleh since 1999. He was re-elected as president in 2016, with 86.88 percent of the vote.

Guelleh's UMP party is expected to ride to victory over a badly-divided opposition.

Two parties -- MRD and RADDE and a faction of a third party, ARD -- are refusing to put forward any candidates, saying the elections are not fair or transparent.

Zakaria Abdillahi, president of the Djibouti League of Human Rights and a former opposition legislator, said the country's electoral commission "is not independent -- its chairman is the prime minister's legal advisor."

The law stipulates that 25 percent of seats in these legislative elections be attributed to women, compared to 10 percent in the outcoming assembly.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Haiti Merchants fear for livelihood after market blazebullet
2 Benjamin Netanyahu 'Do not test Israel', Prime minister tells Iran,...bullet
3 Mexico Helicopter Crash Death toll rises to 14bullet

Related Articles

Strategy 13 ways other countries are leaving the US in the dust
Politics India's latest missile test puts it closer to joining an exclusive club and will 'make China think twice'
Politics With an eye on China, India is looking to buy more US-made advanced sub-hunting planes
ISIS Anti-jihadist coalition looks to future role after terror group's defeat
Politics The 50 most incredible photos of the US military in 2017
In Yemen Diphtheria cases soar amid dire vaccine shortage - WHO
Beijing From Myanmar to Zimbabwe, China's global footprint grows
Pernille Dahler Kardel UN names Danish diplomat as Lebanon envoy
Gulf Saudi, Bahrain target Iran at Arab League meeting
China Country forges 'strategic' ties with Djibouti after opening base

World

US President Donald Trump (R) and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull praised the close relationship between their countries during a White House meeting
Donald Trump President warmly welcomes Australia's Turnbull to the White House
(L to R) Cho Tae-yul, South Korean ambassador to the UN, speaks with US envoy Nikki Haley during an emergency UN Security Council meeting on North Korea's nuclear ambitions, November 29, 2017
Donald Trump US asks UN to blacklist North Korean entities for smuggling
Under no illusions: EU President Donald Tusk addressing reporters on Friday
Donald Tusk 'Pure illusion': EU slams Britain's Brexit plans
Following reports of sexual misconduct involving aid workers across multiple agencies, the secretary general of the ICRC, Yves Daccord, said the Geneva-based organisation had conducted a thorough internal review
Yves Daccord ICRC says more than 20 staff have left over prostitution since 2015