Ritz Hotel :  Robbers raid top hotel in Paris, steal cash, jewelry

The stolen items are worth "several million euros", a police source added while a French TV station said the jewels were worth €4.7m (£4.16m).

The Ritz Hotel in Paris have been robbed by armed bandits who raided the hotel  and stole jewellery thought to be worth millions of euros.

The thieves, SkyNews reported, made off with the jewels after smashing the windows of the hotel in the Paris, police said.

Detained Suspects

Already, three suspects have been detained by the police while two suspected thieves are still on the run.

According to a witness that narrated the incident to Sky News, he said,  they heard "at least 10 rounds of gun fire".

Nik said: "My parents and I were sitting at the Hemingway Bar at the Ritz for a drink and we were about to leave when we heard shouting from the bartenders to get down.

"One man wearing a ski mask ran right from the bar door to the front right past my father.

"He had an axe in his hand.

"Immediately the bartender closed and locked the door and corralled everyone to the back kitchen area of the bar.

"We heard at least 10 rounds of gun fire so everyone dove behind the bar where we stayed there for about six minutes.

"We heard shouting and screaming from right outside the door."

The Police

The Police had reportedly said the robbers were armed with small axes.

It was further disclosed that the bandits arrived at the hotel at about 6.30pm (5.30pm GMT) before smashing the windows and making off with the jewellery.

"World famous jewellers display their jewellery at the Ritz," a police source said.

