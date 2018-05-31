Home > News > World >

Red Cross says Gaza health crisis of 'unprecedented magnitude'

In Gaza Red Cross says health crisis of 'unprecedented magnitude'

The Red Cross warned Thursday that Gaza was facing an "epic" crisis, after weeks of violence has left more than 13,000 Palestinians wounded, overwhelming an already disastrously weak health system.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
122 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in the unrest in Gaza that flared in March and play

122 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in the unrest in Gaza that flared in March and

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Red Cross warned Thursday that Gaza was facing an "epic" crisis, after weeks of violence has left more than 13,000 Palestinians wounded, overwhelming an already disastrously weak health system.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said it was stepping up its assistance in the beleaguered Palestinian enclave, and was sending in two surgical teams, additional medical specialists and supplies to help face the crisis.

"The recent demonstrations and violent activities along the Gaza border... have triggered a health crisis of unprecedented magnitude," Robert Mardini, who heads the ICRC's Near and Middle East operations, told reporters.

At least 122 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in the unrest that flared up at the end of March. No Israelis have been killed.

More than 13,000 Palestinians have been wounded, including more than 3,600 by live ammunition, some multiple times, and there had been nearly 5,400 limb injuries, ICRC said.

Mardini's comments came as calm appeared to return to the Gaza Strip and nearby Israeli communities following the worst military flare-up in the area since a 2014 war, raising fears of yet another full-blown conflict in the narrow strip.

Mardini said that in the seven weeks since the demonstrations and violence began "we have exceeded the wounded caseload of the August 2014 war".

'Brink of collapse'

"This did not happen in a vacuum," he said. "This epic health crisis took place against the backdrop of multiple, protracted, chronic crises affecting all sectors of life in Gaza."

Warning that the Gaza health system was on "the brink of collapse", he said ICRC would boost its assistance over a six-month period to reinforce medical facilities "which are clearly struggling to cope".

Of the thousands wounded, some 1,350 people have complex injuries and will require between three and five surgeries each, Mardini said.

That is "a total of more than 4,000 surgeries, half of which will be carried out by ICRC teams," he said. "I think such a caseload would overwhelm any health system in the world."

The ICRC has appealed to donors for a $5.3-million budget extension to fund a new 50-bed surgical unit in the Al-Shifa Hospital, medical supplies and other additional assistance.

That comes on top of its annual budget for its work across Israel and the Palestinian territories of around $49 million -- far less than half of which is funded.

But while Mardini voiced hope the boost in aid would help, he cautioned that it was far from a permanent fix for Gaza which has sky-high unemployment, limited supplies of electricity and clean water, and a sanitation system unable to cope.

"The whole Gaza is a sinking ship," he said.

And while health workers are focused squarely on "saving lives and limbs", other health services, for instance during child birth or to respond to a heart attack, are suffering, he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Alan Bean Moonwalking astronaut-artist dies at 86bullet
2 A Star Wars Story May the flop be with you: inquest begins after...bullet
3 Emmanuel Macron Turkey hits back at French President over 'dictator'...bullet

Related Articles

Massive Imports EU-US trade tensions at fever pitch as steel deadline looms
In Macedonia New Greek rallies announced name row
In Italy Populists launch bid to resurrect government coalition
Turkish Ambassador Serdar Kilic envoy heads back to US after spat
Mariano Rajoy Spain PM fights for political life no-confidence debate begins
In Northwest Syria For displaced Syrians, plentiful Ramadan cannot erase loss
Data Exchange German spy agency can keep tabs on internet hubs
In India Government heads for airline auction flop
Bashar al-Assad Syria's President threatens force against US-backed Kurds

World

Slovenia has made a strong economic recovery with GDP growing by 5.5% in 2017
Prime Minister Miro Slovenians still fearful despite economic growth
A picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency on May 10, 2018 shows Syrian President al-Assad giving an interview to Greek Kathimerini newspaper in Damascus
In Syria Bashar al-Assad threatens force against US-backed Kurds
Ivory Coast hopes to become one of the top three African producers of cotton and among the top 10 worldwide
In Ivory Coast Cotton harvest surges
Kenyans were stunned in March when Kenyatta, left, shook hands with arch-rival Odinga. Now reconciliation seems to have been cemented further at a national prayer meeting
In Kenya Hugs and apologies between political rivals