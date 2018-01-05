Home > News > World >

Recep Tayyip Erdogan :  Turkish President accuses US, Israel of 'meddling' in Iran, Pakistan

Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish President accuses US, Israel of 'meddling' in Iran, Pakistan

A total of 21 people died and hundreds were arrested in the week-long protests which were the biggest challenge to the Islamic regime...

  • Published:
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused the United States and Israel of meddling in Iran after Turkey's neighbour was gripped by several days of deadly unrest play

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused the United States and Israel of meddling in Iran after Turkey's neighbour was gripped by several days of deadly unrest

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the United States and Israel on Friday of meddling in Iran after Turkey's neighbour was gripped by several days of deadly unrest.

A total of 21 people died and hundreds were arrested in the week-long protests which were the biggest challenge to the Islamic regime since the 2009 mass demonstrations.

"We cannot accept that some countries -- foremost the US, Israel -- to interfere in the internal affairs of Iran and Pakistan," Erdogan told reporters before heading on a trip to France.

"It is turning the people against each other in these countries. It's a shame that we have seen this done in many nations... We saw this in Iraq."

Erdogan did not expand on the nature of the alleged meddling in Pakistan but on Thursday the US announced a freeze in deliveries of military equipment and security funding until Pakistan cracks down on the militants.

The Turkish president then referred to problems in "Syria, Palestine, Egypt, Libya and Tunisia" and in African countries including Sudan and Chad.

He claimed a "game was being played" in certain countries, which he noted were all Muslim-majority nations.

"They are taking steps towards making the plentiful underground riches in all these countries their own resources," he said.

"Sorry, these realities should be known by our people and all people," he said.

Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani spoke on Wednesday in a call in which the Turkish leader gave his support for the return of "peace and stability" to Iran.

Erdogan on Friday praised Rouhani's statements that the street protests were the people's "democratic right", saying this had helped normalise the situation.

Turkey's conservative media had previously accused the US and Israel of stoking the Iran protests as part of a purported plot to transform the Middle East.

Erdogan has on occasion criticised Iran's "Persian imperialism" in the Middle East amid bouts of tension in the Turkey-Iran relationship.

But relations between Ankara and Tehran have warmed since the two countries worked closely with Russia in the last few months to bring peace to Syria.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump This is how much America is giving Nigeria in 2018bullet
2 In North Korea Defector numbers slump as controls tightenbullet
3 In Africa Surgery death rates are twice global average - Studybullet

Related Articles

In France Terrorism-accused Kurdish actor aims for fresh break
Recep Tayyip Erdogan President says US verdict part of 'plots' against Turkey
In Turkey President Erdogan's tensions with predecessor erupt into open feud
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey's President seeks reset with Europe on Paris visit
In Iran Almost a week of deadly protests
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey's President heads to France seeking EU thaw
Macron France seeks greater role for West in Syrian crisis
Emmanuel Macron Turkey hits back over French President's comments on jailed reporters
In Turkey Outrage over 'child marriage green light'
In Iran Turkish banker convicted sanctions-busting scheme

World

A Turkish demonstrator holds a sign reading ''Enough, we don't want child brides'
In Turkey Outrage over 'child marriage green light'
Venezuelan riot police disperse demonstrators during a protest against the shortage of food in Caracas on December 28
In US Four Venezuelan generals placed on sanctions blacklist
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's talks with France's Emmanuel Macron on January 5 were overshadowed by human rights concerns
In Turkey 'Be careful!' Erdogan warns French reporter over Syria question
Former Peruvian president Alberto Fujimori had been serving a 25-year sentence for corruption and human rights abuses but was granted a humanitarian pardon on December 24
In Peru War criminals: freed before serving out their jailtime