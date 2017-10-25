Home > News > World >

Recep Tayyip Erdogan :  President opponent launches new political party in Turkey

Recep Tayyip Erdogan President opponent launches new political party in Turkey

Aksener, 61, was a member of the opposition right-wing Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) until she was expelled in September 2016.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Right-wing nationalist Meral Aksener, a former Turkish interior minister, has launched a new political party play

Right-wing nationalist Meral Aksener, a former Turkish interior minister, has launched a new political party

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Turkish former interior minister once dubbed Turkey's Iron Lady and seen as a potentially strong challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched a political party Wednesday after months of speculation.

Meral Aksener delivered a defiant speech promising a "strong, happy" Turkey at the official launch of the Iyi ("Good") Party in the capital Ankara.

"We have hope. We have dreams. We want a rich Turkey. We have strength. We want a fair Turkey... we want a free society. We want a happy Turkey," she said during a spirited address to an audience waving Turkish flags.

She was cheered by thousands of supporters and founding party members in a hall surrounded by the party's blue and yellow sun logo and banners of modern Turkey founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

The party's slogan is "Turkey will be good".

Aksener, 61, was a member of the opposition right-wing Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) until she was expelled in September 2016.

There has been frenzied talk of Aksener running against Erdogan in the presidential election in November 2019 when Turkey's parliamentary system will formally become an executive presidency.

"The emergence of a new party is a positive thing because Turkey really had a drought of effective opposition parties for many, many years," Amanda Paul, senior policy analyst covering Turkey and the Eurasia region at the Brussels-based European Policy Centre, said.

"It seems that this party has the potential to be more effective than the ones that already exist."

Selim Sazak, a Turkish political analyst, said he was "greatly" sceptical of Aksener's chances of becoming president in 2019.

'Turkey's Iron Lady'

Aksener is a rare dominant female figure in the Turkish political scene, where only two women are part of the cabinet.

Aksener has been described as Turkey's Iron Lady in a nod to the late British premier Margaret Thatcher but has also been compared to the French National Front leader Marine Le Pen.

She served as interior minister for less than a year between 1996 and 1997, but was notably critical of the 1997 ousting of the then Islamist government by the military.

Aksener was in fact close to figures from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in the early 2000s before choosing the MHP.

Aksener and her allies encountered difficulties finding a venue for the launch after a hotel in Ankara last month cancelled an agreement to host her.

There was heavy security at the launch on Wednesday.

'Really unclear'

After audience chants of "prime minister", Aksener said "not prime minister, president!"

She then said founding members wanted her to run against Erdogan in 2019 but did not say she would definitely do so.

A lawmaker from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), Aytun Ciray, resigned on Monday to join Aksener's new party, which came as reports suggested she wanted to form a parliamentary group with MPs who are prepared to switch their allegiance. Aksener has denied the reports.

The party's supporters believe it can win over both CHP and AKP voters.

But experts said more time was needed to see what voters made of the new party.

"It's really unclear at the moment... and I don't expect an easy end result," said Kemal Can, a veteran Turkish commentator, adding that an "important chunk" of MHP voters could be attracted to the new party.

Paul said Aksener's weakest link would be Kurdish voters because "historically she has had a hawkish approach to the Kurdish issue" referring to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party insurgency in the southeast raging since 1984.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Australia 'Idiots of the century' swim in baited croc trapbullet
2 United States US military to pursue Niger operations after deadly attackbullet
3 European Union EU reaches compromise on low-cost eastern labourbullet

Related Articles

Recep Tayyip Erdogan President's opponent launches new political party in Turkey
In Turkey Activists in Amnesty case to stand trial
Erdogan, Buhari Presidents to ramp up Nigeria-Turkey cooperation
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey extends state of emergency for fifth time
Melih Gokcek Ankara's under-pressure mayor announces resignation
In Turkey Pupils go to school under shadow of political row
Angela Merkel German Chancellor calls for cut to Turkey EU funding
In Ankara US delegation arrives for visa talks: official
Mogadishu Bombing World leaders condemn Somalia attack 'in strongest terms'

World

Glyphosate is the key ingredient in best-selling weedkiller Roundup
European Union Countries delay vote on renewing controversial weedkiller licence
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks during a press briefing with Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj after their meeting at the Indian Foreign Ministry in New Delhi on October 25, 2017
Rex Tillerson US worried about Pakistan government stability
While Germany has granted safe haven to most asylum seekers from war-torn Syria, Berlin has argued it can safely repatriate people to Kabul and other parts of Afghanistan
Germany Country expels 14 Afghans amid protests
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks during a media interaction with Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi on October 25, 2017
Rex Tillerson US sanctions target Iran's 'malign behaviours'