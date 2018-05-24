Home > News > World >

Read Trump's Letter to Kim Jong Un Canceling North Korea Summit

World Read Trump's letter to Kim Jong Un canceling North Korea Summit

President Donald Trump on Thursday sent a letter to the North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, canceling their highly anticipated summit on June 12 to discuss denuclearization.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Read Trump's letter to Kim Jong Un canceling North Korea Summit play

Read Trump's letter to Kim Jong Un canceling North Korea Summit

(CNN)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The following is the text of that letter, as released by the White House.

His Excellency Kim Jong Un Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Pyongyang

Dear Mr. Chairman:

We greatly appreciate your time, patience, and effort with respect to our recent negotiations and discussions relative to a summit long sought by both parties, which was scheduled to take place on June 12 in Singapore. We were informed that the meeting was requested by North Korea, but that to us is totally irrelevant. l was very much looking forward to being there with you. Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting. Therefore, please let this letter serve to represent that the Singapore summit, for the good of both parties, but to the detriment of the world, will not take place. You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used.

I felt a wonderful dialogue was building up between you and me, and ultimately, it is only that dialogue that matters. Some day, I look very much forward to meeting you. In the meantime, I want to thank you for the release of the hostages who are now home with their families. That was a beautiful gesture and was very much appreciated.

If you change your mind having to do with this most important summit, please do not hesitate to call me or write. The world, and North Korea in particular, has lost a great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth. This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history.

Sincerely yours,

Donald J. Trump President of the United States of America

This article originally appeared in The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Top 3

1 In Guinea Ex-minister named new Prime Minister - State mediabullet
2 In China Chinese government calls on all mosques to raise national flagbullet
3 In Italy Two dead, 20 injured after train smashes into truckbullet

Related Articles

Russian aluminium Rusal shakes up board to slip out of US sanctions
Gazprom EU reaches deal with Kremlin-backed energy giant in anti-trust case
Cyril Ramaphosa Sweeping changes for S.Africa state companies
Car Imports Europe dismayed as US weighs auto tariffs
Alexei Navalny Russia cracks down on opposition activists after protests
Joseph Wu Taiwan FM resigns after Burkina Faso cuts ties
Punggye-ri North Korea dismantles nuclear test site
In Italy Two dead, 20 injured after train smashes into truck
In Germany Deutsche Bank to slash over 7,000 jobs in major shake-up

World

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu tendered his resignation after Burkina Faso became the latest country to cut ties with the island
Joseph Wu Taiwan FM resigns after Burkina Faso cuts ties
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was last week sentenced to 30 days behind bars
Alexei Navalny Russia cracks down on opposition activists after protests
EU reaches deal with Gazprom in anti-trust case
Gazprom EU reaches deal with Kremlin-backed energy giant in anti-trust case
Half of the board of Russian aluminium giant Rusal has resigned
Russian aluminium Rusal shakes up board to slip out of US sanctions