Home > News > World >

Putin warns trade war risks global economic crisis

Vladimir Putin President warns trade war risks global economic crisis

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Friday that the world could be heading for an unprecedented economic crisis due to the confrontational trade policy and protectionism being pursued by the United States.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Putin indirectly criticized his US counterpart for engaging in "trade wars" play

Putin indirectly criticized his US counterpart for engaging in "trade wars"

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Friday that the world could be heading for an unprecedented economic crisis due to the confrontational trade policy and protectionism being pursued by the United States.

Without directly naming US President Donald Trump, who has slapped on tariffs and pulled out of trade deals, Putin lamented that a new era of protectionism was emerging and "breaking" the free trade system responsible for global prosperity.

"Today we need not trade wars or even trade truces, but trade peace," Putin told an economic summit in Saint Petersburg, also attended by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Global trade rules "should be clear and the same for all".

But "breaking the rules is becoming the rule," Putin said in an apparent jab at Trump, who has abandoned a Pacific free trade deal and forced a renegotiation of the US pact with Canada and Mexico.

The Kremlin leader said that a combination of sanctions, trade barriers and a lack of trust was hugely dangerous.

"A spiral of sanctions and barriers is just beginning and is affecting a growing number of countries and companies," said Putin.

The trade barriers and the mistrust they generate "could lead to a systemic crisis the likes of which the world has not seen before," he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Italy Two dead, 20 injured after train smashes into truckbullet
2 In China Chinese government calls on all mosques to raise national flagbullet
3 Emmanuel Macron French President in Russia for high-stakes talks...bullet

Related Articles

Putin hints at becoming prime minister again in 2024
Vladimir Putin Russia, Saudis signal oil production boost
Trump US president welcomes 'productive' N.Korea reaction on talks
Sergey Lavrov No 'facts' to support MH17 charges: Russia's minister
Oleg Deripaska Magnate resigns from Rusal board over US sanctions
Russian aluminium Rusal shakes up board to slip out of US sanctions
Gazprom EU reaches deal with Kremlin-backed energy giant in anti-trust case
Alexei Navalny Russia cracks down on opposition activists after protests
Peacekeeping China, Russia rise in Central Africa as Western influence shrinks

World

Some 10,800 migrants have been registered in Italy since January, in a major drop compared to last year
In Mediterranean Nearly 1,500 migrants rescued in two days
An image grab from AFPTV shows people wading to evacuate a flooded area during a cyclone on the Yemeni island of Socotra on May 25, 2018
In Oman Cyclone Mekunu subsides after lashing, killing 2
Sibling split: lawmaker Kenji Fujimori (L) and his sister Keiko Fujimori, leader of Peru's most influential party and a two-time presidential candidate
Keiko Fujimori Peru's powerful siblings head for a split
New sophisticated surface-to-air missiles and fifth-generation fighter jets from Russia challenge Western technological superiority, according to the head of the Royal Air Force
French British air chiefs say Western dominance slipping