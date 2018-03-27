Home > News > World >

Puigdemont vows to 'never surrender', 'continue fight': lawyer

In Spain Puigdemont vows to 'never surrender', 'continue fight': lawyer

"And he has expressed his full trust in the German legal system," Boye added, pending a German court decision on Spain's bid to have him extradited.

  • Published:
A photo taken on March 19 shows Catalonia's deposed leader Carles Puigdemont attending a side event of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.German police arrested him on Sunday as he crossed over by car from Denmark play

A photo taken on March 19 shows Catalonia's deposed leader Carles Puigdemont attending a side event of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.German police arrested him on Sunday as he crossed over by car from Denmark

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont, in German custody pending possible extradition to Spain to face "rebellion" charges, vows to "never surrender" in his fight for regional independence, his lawyer said Tuesday.

"He has said we will never surrender and that is his message to the Catalan people and also that they have the right to express their willingness for independence and a republic in Catalonia," attorney Gonzalo Boye said after visiting Puigdemont in jail following his arrest Sunday on a European warrant.

"And he has expressed his full trust in the German legal system," Boye added, pending a German court decision on Spain's bid to have him extradited.

Boye said Puigdemont wanted to "pass the message" to the Catalan people that "he will continue fighting and this is going to be a long fight but it will be a fight that he will" win.

A court in the German town of Neumuenster ordered Puigdemont to remain in custody pending possible extradition to Spain.

His arrest came five months after he went on the run as Spanish prosecutors sought to charge him with sedition and rebellion in the wake of Catalonia's failed independence bid in October.

A ruling on extradition based on a European arrest warrant must normally be made within 60 days.

A spokeswoman for the German prosecutor's office told AFP it would "probably not come this week" ahead of the four-day Easter holiday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Sergey Mavrodi MMM founder dies of heart attack at 62bullet
2 Sergey Mavrodi 10 things you need to know about deceased MMM founderbullet
3 Donald Trump US President gives many Liberians a year to quit USbullet

Related Articles

In Spain Pro-Puigdemont demonstrators block roads in Catalonia
Prosecuted And Divided The state of Catalonia's separatist leaders
Carles Puigdemont Catalonia's would-be president: from exile to arrest
Carles Puigdemont Catalonia's ex-president slips out of Finland despite arrest warrant: MP
In Finland Police seek Puigdemont's arrest under European warrant
In Catalonia Separatists propose new referendum
Carles Puigdemont Ousted leader refuses to rule out fresh elections in Catalonia
In Catalan Leaders face 'rebellion' charge as key figure flees abroad
In Spain Catalan separatists face charges as key figure flees abroad
Jordi Sanchez Jailed Catalan separatist drops leadership bid

World

General Secretary of the European Commission Martin Selmayr, pictured lying in wait behind his boss Jean-Claude Juncker on March 13, 2018, rankled MEPs with his swift promotion
Jean-Claude Juncker 'Coup-like' rise of aide angers EU lawmakers
Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni has officially tendered his resignation after his centre-left government was defeated in the March 4 general election, but he is continuing to run day-to-day affairs until a new administration can be formed
Paolo Gentiloni Italy's outgoing government hails new income scheme a success
New "clean-air" buses will connect the Netherland's Schiphol airport to cities like Amsterdam and Haarlem
In Amsterdam Airport unveils new 'clean-air' bus fleet
Refugees in France, as well as those in Germany, the Netherlands, Canada and Armenia, will have the opportunity to have their university qualifications recognised in their new country of residence
Europe Council to extend qualifications 'passports' for refugees