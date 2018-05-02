Home > News > World >

Prince Harry, Meghan pick carriage for wedding procession

Meghan Markle Prince Harry, wife to be pick carriage for wedding procession

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will ride in an open-top horse-drawn carriage through the streets of Windsor after their wedding later this month, Kensington Palace announced on Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen to ride in the Ascot Landau carriage on their wedding day play

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen to ride in the Ascot Landau carriage on their wedding day

(POOL/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will ride in an open-top horse-drawn carriage through the streets of Windsor after their wedding later this month, Kensington Palace announced on Wednesday.

The pair have chosen the Ascot Landau carriage for their procession through the town on May 19, their official London residence said in a statement.

"Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are very much looking forward to this short journey which they hope will allow them to express their gratitude for everyone who has gathered together in Windsor to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day," the statement said.

The carriage will be drawn by four Windsor Grey horses -- Milford Haven, Storm, Plymouth and Tyrone -- and accompanied by a travelling escort of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment as it departs St George's Chapel before touring a circuit of the town.

The carriage is one of five Ascot Landaus in the palace collection, which are used by Queen Elizabeth II for her procession at the Royal Ascot horse race.

The carriage will be pulled by four Windsor Grey horses play

The carriage will be pulled by four Windsor Grey horses

(POOL/AFP)

Two featured in the 2011 wedding procession of Prince William and Catherine Middleton, also carrying best man Prince Harry, the maid of honour, bridesmaids and pageboys from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Syria Missile strikes kills 26, mostly Iranian, forcesbullet
2 South Korea Country confirms arrival of F-22 stealth fighters for drillbullet
3 Donald Trump This is how much America is giving Nigeria in 2018bullet

Related Articles

Finance Meghan Markle could wear a custom-designed tiara worth nearly $700,000 on her wedding day — here's how much the tiaras of other British royal brides are worth
Strategy People are hoping Meghan Markle's wedding dress could include pieces of Princess Diana's dress from 1981 — here's what that could look like
In Britain Prince William and Kate name baby son Louis
Tech Prince Harry has asked his brother William to be his best man
Tech What you need to know in advertising today
Strategy Americans are avoiding romaine lettuce after an outbreak — and it reveals one of the most dangerous grocery-store habits
Social Observations Why do Nigerian men wear sunglasses indoors?
TIME 100 Most Influential People Kehinde Wiley, Trevor Noah, Issa Rae, others make 2018 list
Finance The royal wedding is a month away — here's how much Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to spend on their big day
Tech Meghan Markle's former trainer of 3 years says she likes circuit training and using mini bands — here's what her workouts look like

World

The country posted a strong growth of 7.4 percent last year but the data failed to douse fears over the underlying health of the economy
Turkey Country slams timing of S&P pre-poll downgrade
People gather outside the Libyan electoral commission in Tripoli on May 2, 2018
In Libya IS suicide attack on election commission kills 12
On December 30, 2006 firefighters work inside the car park of Terminal 4 of Barajas Airport in Madrid after a bomb by armed Basque separatist group ETA exploded, killing two people.
Basque Key dates in history of group ETA
Turkey's main pro-Kurdish party said its charismatic former leader Selahattin Demirtas would challenge President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in snap polls next month even though he is currently jailed.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Jailed Kurd leader to challenge president in polls