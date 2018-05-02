Home > News > World >

Pope's aide could face two trials over sex abuse charges

Pope Francis Pontiff's aide Pell could face two trials over sex abuse charges

Top Pope aide Cardinal George Pell could face two separate trials as he fights to clear his name over historic sexual offence allegations, an Australian court heard Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The exact details and nature of Cardinal George Pell's alleged offenses remain confidential, other than they involve "multiple charges and multiple complainants", dating from the 1970s and 1990s play

The exact details and nature of Cardinal George Pell's alleged offenses remain confidential, other than they involve "multiple charges and multiple complainants", dating from the 1970s and 1990s

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Pope aide Cardinal George Pell could face two separate trials as he fights to clear his name over historic sexual offence allegations, an Australian court heard Wednesday.

A Melbourne judge on Tuesday ordered the Vatican finance chief, 76, to stand trial on multiple charges, making him the highest-ranked Catholic to face such allegations.

Pell pleaded not guilty, and half of the charges initially filed against him were thrown out.

The exact details and nature of the alleged offenses remain confidential, other than they involve "multiple charges and multiple complainants", dating from the 1970s and 1990s.

Some of the alleged offences were at a swimming pool in the town of Ballarat in Victoria state where Pell was a priest in the 1970s, and a second set of alleged actions were at Melbourne's St Patrick's Cathedral in the 1990s.

At Wednesday's brief directions hearing in the Victoria County Court, Pell's barrister Robert Richter argued that because the charges related to different locations and were 20 years apart, they should be split and heard in two trials.

Another court hearing was set for May 16 when final decisions and trial dates are expected to be set.

Pell, who entered the court surrounded by a police cordon, is on bail and has had his passport confiscated.

The former Sydney and Melbourne archbishop has been on leave from the Vatican, returning to Australia to fight the allegations, the most serious of which have been dismissed due to inconsistencies in the evidence.

Pell was one of the Pope Francis' most trusted aides, handpicked by him in 2014 to make the Church's finances more transparent.

It cemented a meteoric rise by the Australian, who was Archbishop of Melbourne and then Sydney before being named to the Vatican's powerful College of Cardinals at the behest of Pope John Paul II in 2003.

In a brief statement Tuesday, the Vatican said it had "taken note of the decision issued by judicial authorities in Australia" and that Pell would remain on the leave of absence granted by the pope to defend himself.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Syria Missile strikes kills 26, mostly Iranian, forcesbullet
2 In US Nigerian president's visit to focus on security, economybullet
3 Kim Jong Un President's security: 'not even an ant can pass through'bullet

Related Articles

Boko Haram Dozens killed in North East Nigeria suicide blasts
In North Korea Defectors send bottles of food and facts to N. Korea
Swiss Alps Death toll up to 7 after storm
In Armenia Protest leader says ruling party to thwart his PM bid
In Venezuela Five years of severance pay now buys a coffee
In Afghanistan Outrage after bloody day for Afghan journalists
Allegations Sex abuse scandal haunts Australia's top Catholic cleric
Sex Abuse Rundown of sexual assault within the Catholic church
Donald Trump 'Thick-skinned' US president to visit London despite protests
Emmanuel Macron French growth slips despite president's pro-business push

World

The Solaris luxury seaside building where jailed former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva allegedly owns a triplex apartment that he received as a bribe, a charge he denies
In Brazil New corruption charges filed against Ex-President Lula
The Indian capital New Delhi is one of many world cities struggling to deal with air pollution
WHO Nine out of 10 people breathing polluted air - Health Organization says
Canada wants the pope to apologize for the Catholic church's role in putting indigenous children in residential schools plagued by sex abuse
Pope Francis Canada presses pontiff over apology to indigenous communities
Prime Minister Emmanuel Issoze Ngondet "submitted the resignation letter of his government following the decision of the constitutional court to put an end to the powers of the current legislature, resulting in the resignation of the current government," a statement said
In Gabon Government steps down after election delays