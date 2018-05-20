Home > News > World >

Pope to appoint 14 new cardinals

Pope Francis Pontiff to appoint 14 new cardinals

Pope Francis announced Sunday that he will hold a meeting of the Church's top council to appoint 14 new cardinals next month, including from Iraq, Pakistan, Madagascar and Japan.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pope Francis leads mass at St Peter's basilica in the Vatican before announcing the creation of 14 new cardinals next month play

Pope Francis leads mass at St Peter's basilica in the Vatican before announcing the creation of 14 new cardinals next month

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Pope Francis announced Sunday that he will hold a meeting of the Church's top council to appoint 14 new cardinals next month, including from Iraq, Pakistan, Madagascar and Japan.

In the event of a conclave of cardinals to name a new pope, 11 of the new 14 being under 80 years of age would be eligible to take part.

"I am happy to announce that on June 29 there will be a consistory meeting to appoint 14 new cardinals. Their origins reflect the universality of the church," Pope Francis said in an address in Saint Peter's square.

Among the new cardinals will be Iraq's Louis Sako who has often met Pope Francis to discuss the situation in the war-torn country and the plight of its Christian community.

From Pakistan comes Joseph Coutts of Karachi with Desire Tsarahazana from Toamasina in Madagascar and Thomas Aquinas Manyo from Osaka in Japan.

As well as having the key role of choosing a new pope, cardinals often also hold the highest administrative offices in the church.

Pope Francis, the first head of the church from Latin America is 81 and was named in 2013 after his predecessor Pope Benedict XVI stood down citing the effect of advancing age on his ability to carry out the exacting duties of the office.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Prince Harry The troubled playboy grows upbullet
2 Timna Valley Israel builds 'missile net' on border to protect airportbullet
3 In Miami-Dade Florida police shoot gunman at Trump-owned golf resortbullet

Related Articles

In Cuba People mourn after 107 killed in airliner crash
In Chile All bishops quit over child abuse scandal
Pope Francis Pontiff vows 'change' in Chile church after paedophile scandal
Religion Antichrist: The papal theory…
Pope Francis Holy Father talks about quitting his position
Sex Abuse Pope receives Chilean bishops over scandal
Homosexuality Anglican Church votes in favor of same-sex marriage
Pope Francis Film shows 'fearless' pope taking on church
Sexual Abuse Chile bishops prepare for papal dressing down over abuse

World

Erdogan has previously drawn controversy for electioneering in Europe, where there are some three million Turks eligible to vote in Turkish elections, including 1.4 million in Germany
Bosnia Erdogan arrives for controversial election rally
A Russian sports journal quoted sources close to Chelsea's owner as saying it had taken a long time for his application to be processed but he was due to get a new British visa shortly
Roman Abramovich Chelsea owner 'waiting for UK visa': report
Israeli singer Netta Barzilai (aka Netta) performs after winning the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon on May 12, 2018
EuroVision "Isreali's Netta jacked my chicken dab style" - Swiss artist Naz B Claims
There is anger that police in Madagascar have not done more to stop kidnappings
In Madagascar Tackling the business of targeted kidnappings