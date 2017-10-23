Home > News > World >

Pope Francis :  Pontiff deplores plight of Rohingya children

Pope Francis Pontiff deplores plight of Rohingya children

Pope Francis on Monday mourned the plight of 200,000 Rohingya children stuck in refugee camps a month before he heads to Myanmar and Bangladesh, the countries at the heart of an intensifying humanitarian crisis.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
'Two hundred thousand Rohingya children are in refugee camps': Pope Francis play

'Two hundred thousand Rohingya children are in refugee camps': Pope Francis

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Pope Francis on Monday mourned the plight of 200,000 Rohingya children stuck in refugee camps a month before he heads to Myanmar and Bangladesh, the countries at the heart of an intensifying humanitarian crisis.

"Two hundred thousand Rohingya children (are) in refugee camps. They have barely enough to eat, though they have a right to food. (They are) Malnourished, without medicine," he said.

The pope will visit mainly-Buddhist Myanmar at the end of November before moving on to neighbouring Bangladesh, which has had to absorb more than half a million Rohingya refugees fleeing the violence across the border.

He has previously expressed support for the persecuted Muslim minority in Myanmar, calling them "brothers and sisters".

Pope France met with Aung San Suu Kyi when the Myanmar leader visited the vatican in May 2017 play

Pope France met with Aung San Suu Kyi when the Myanmar leader visited the vatican in May 2017

(OSSERVATORE ROMANO/AFP)

During his visit he will meet with Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, a Nobel peace prize laureate who has sparked international dismay for her perceived lack of sympathy towards the Rohingya and unwillingness to condemn alleged atrocities by the army.

There are currently no plans for the Argentine pontiff to stop in strife-torn northern Myanmar state of Rakhine or the refugee camps in Bangladesh. But he risks provoking a backlash in any case with his messages of support for the Rohingya.

Inside Myanmar, anti-Rohingya hatred has festered for years. Many, including the army and government officials, refuse to use the term Rohingya and instead insist the group are illegal "Bengali" immigrants.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In India Journalist shot dead in northern India: policebullet
2 Donald Trump US President tells Paris, Berlin to 'keep making money'...bullet
3 In Russia Government likens US coalition bombing of Raqa to WWII Dresdenbullet

Related Articles

Pope Benedict XVI Pontiff’s brother denies rumoured ill-health
Pope Francis Pontiff names 35 new saints, most of them martyrs
In Nigeria Italian priest kidnapped in Benin city: Vatican
Pope Francis Pontiff wants Catholic opposition to death penalty increased
Pope Francis Pontiff hits 40 million mark on Twitter
Nobel Peace Prize Anti-nuclear efforts lead crowded prize field
In Australia Up to 50 witnesses for Cardinal Pell sex abuse hearing
George Pell Cardinal arrives for court hearing on sex abuse charges
Philippe Barbarin Pope meets French cardinal accused of paedophilia cover-up
North Korea Will anti-nuclear campaigners win Nobel Peace Prize?

World

EU commissioner for the Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Managment Christos Stylianides (2ndR), pictured in July 2017, announced an aid package to Sudan, where "millions have been displaced for many, many years"
In Sudan EU offers 106m Euros in humanitarian aid
A woman holds up a banner with a quote from murdered Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia during a recent rally to demand justice for her killing
In Malta Politicians, dignitaries hold mass for slain journalist
French President Emmanuel Macron is pushing a pragmatic, results-oriented foreign policy but also one that sees France uphold its historic mission of defending human rights
Macron French president faces rights test as Egypt's Sisi visits Paris
Argentine President Mauricio Macri chalks up decisive victories in mid-term legislative elections seen as a referendum on his pro-market reforms
In Argentina Macri pledges to press on with reforms