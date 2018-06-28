Pulse.ng logo
Pope accepts resignation of two more Chilean bishops after sex scandal

Francis Pope accepts resignation of two more Chilean bishops after sex scandal

Pope Francis accepted the resignation of two more Chilean bishops following a child sex abuse scandal that has gripped the Latin American nation.

  Published:
Several senior members of Chile's Catholic Church are accused by victims of ignoring and covering up child abuse by paedophile priest Fernando Karadima play

Several senior members of Chile's Catholic Church are accused by victims of ignoring and covering up child abuse by paedophile priest Fernando Karadima

(AFP/File)
The Vatican announced the resignation of the bishop of Rancagua, 78-year-old Alejandro Goic Karmelic and the bishop of Talca, Horacio del Carmen Valenzuela Abarca, 64.

Several senior members of Chile's Catholic Church are accused by victims of ignoring and covering up child abuse by paedophile priest Fernando Karadima during the 1980s and 1990s.

The entire Chilean delegation of bishops tendered its resignation to the pope in May after a series of meetings at the Vatican.

Earlier this month, Francis accepted the resignation of three Chilean bishops, including the controversial Juan Barros who Karadima's victims accuse of covering up wrongdoing.

The pontiff himself became mired in the scandal when, during a trip to Chile in January, he defended Barros. However the pope later apologised to Karadima's victims and said he had made "grave mistakes".

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

