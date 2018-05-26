Home > News > World >

Political crisis deepens in Comoros over controversial president

Comoro Islands Political crisis deepens over controversial president

The Comoros islands boasts dramatic volcanic landscapes, ylang-ylang essential oils and picture-perfect beaches, but beneath this idyllic image, a complex political crisis is worsening.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Cormoran President Azali Assoumani at his inauguration in May 2016. Critics say the former colonel is trying to undermine democracy play

Cormoran President Azali Assoumani at his inauguration in May 2016. Critics say the former colonel is trying to undermine democracy

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Comoros islands boasts dramatic volcanic landscapes, ylang-ylang essential oils and picture-perfect beaches, but beneath this idyllic image, a complex political crisis is worsening.

At its heart is President Azali Assoumani, facing a mounting chorus from critics who describe him as bent on enshrining himself in power and destroying democracy.

The Constitutional Court has been suspended, demonstrations outlawed and one of Azali's leading critics, former president Ahmed Abdallah Sambi, has been placed under house arrest.

A referendum on a package of so-far unconfirmed constitutional changes is due on July 29. Azali has also indicated he will call elections next year, which could enable him to remain in office beyond 2021, when his currently non-renewable term expires.

"It's a constitutional coup d'etat," said Youssouf Boina, head of the opposition Union for the Development of the Comoros (UPDC) party.

"Azali has set in place a war machine to carry out his personal ambitions," said the head of the Juwa party, Ahmed el-Barwane.

Among grassroots groups, Salim Soulaimana, president of the Federation of Civil Society Organisations (Fecosc), expressed alarm.

"We are bidding farewell to the republic and becoming a monarchy in all but name," he said.

History of turmoil

The Comoros -- an archipelago of three islands between Mozambique and Madagascar and one of the world's poorest countries -- has had a long history of political turmoil, including intervention by mercenaries, since it gained independence from France in 1975. A fourth island in the group, Mayotte, remains part of France.

Azali, a 59-year-old former colonel, was president between 1999 and 2002, coming to power after ousting acting president Tadjidine Ben Said Massonde in a military coup.

Former president Ahmed Abdallah Sambi, pictured at his home a day after being placed under house arrest play

Former president Ahmed Abdallah Sambi, pictured at his home a day after being placed under house arrest

(AFP)

He won the election three years later, stepping down in 2006 to democratically hand over power to Sambi. But in May 2016, he returned again as president after an election marred by violence and allegations of voting irregularities.

On May 19, Sambi, president from 2006-11, was placed under house arrest at his home near the capital of Moroni, just days after he had returned to the Comoros from a six-month absence abroad.

"Acts like these put our democracy under threat," Sambi retorted. "We no longer have the right to meet, to express ourselves, to move."

The aim of the move was "to provoke," Sambi continued. "It's as if they want to lead us into crisis."

The move appears to be linked to an incident a day before when Azali and Sambi both attended Friday prayers, and as they left Moroni's main mosque, Sambi's supporters jeered Azali.

The interior ministry said the move was imposed to "preserve public order and security," accusing Sambi of behaviour that fomented "stone-throwing at the police, violent demonstrations and disruption to religious ceremonies."

Several hundred Sambi supporters demonstrated outside the mosque on Friday to demand that he be freed from house arrest, an AFP journalist reported.

In addition to Sambi's house arrest, the authorities have ordered that anyone seeking to preach "obtain the consent of the ulemas," a body of religious scholars, in Moroni -- an apparent jab at Sambi, who frequently makes sermons.

Accusations that the government is cracking down on freedom of expression raise official hackles.

"We are only applying the measures that were approved during the Sambi presidency but which were never used," Interior Minister Mohamed Daoudou told AFP. "Now that they are (being applied), people are saying it's a dictatorship."

Sambi's party, Juwa, also complains that it was barred from holding its congress at a large venue in Morono, and accuses police of using teargas to break up a rally on his home island, Anjouan.

In April, Azali suspended the Constitutional Court -- his spokesman, Mohamed Ismailla, said the institution had become "useless, superfluous and incompetent" because the eight-seat panel only had three judges and thus could not constitute a quorum.

"All that was needed was to appoint judges" to achieve a quorum and make it operational, one of the court's members, Soidri Salim Madi, said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Italy Two dead, 20 injured after train smashes into truckbullet
2 In China Chinese government calls on all mosques to raise national flagbullet
3 Emmanuel Macron French President in Russia for high-stakes talks...bullet

Related Articles

Kiswahili Kitukuzwe Swahili becomes the first African language to be recognised by Twitter
See Africa 7 beautiful paradise islands to visit in Africa
In Comoros Ex-presidents embroiled in passport sale scandal
Mayotte Protesters vow to keep up pressure on French island
Politics US announces massive sanctions and warns the world: Do business with North Korea at your own risk
African Presidents The first job of 8 African presidents
Pulse List 5 more trips to undertake before the end of the year
Tech 10 African countries where access to internet is a 'luxury'
Christmas 5 last minute get-away you can still book without a Visa

World

Some 10,800 migrants have been registered in Italy since January, in a major drop compared to last year
In Mediterranean Nearly 1,500 migrants rescued in two days
Sibling split: lawmaker Kenji Fujimori (L) and his sister Keiko Fujimori, leader of Peru's most influential party and a two-time presidential candidate
Keiko Fujimori Peru's powerful siblings head for a split
Putin indirectly criticized his US counterpart for engaging in "trade wars"
Vladimir Putin President warns trade war risks global economic crisis
New sophisticated surface-to-air missiles and fifth-generation fighter jets from Russia challenge Western technological superiority, according to the head of the Royal Air Force
French British air chiefs say Western dominance slipping