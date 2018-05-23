Home > News > World >

Police open corruption probe into football chief

In Ghana Police open corruption probe into football chief

Police in Ghana on Wednesday said they were probing claims of corruption against the head of the country's football association after a complaint from the president.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The president of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi, pictured at a press conference in June 2014 at the last World Cup play

The president of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi, pictured at a press conference in June 2014 at the last World Cup

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Police in Ghana on Wednesday said they were probing claims of corruption against the head of the country's football association after a complaint from the president.

"The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service is investigating Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi, President of the Ghana Football Association, for alleged offences, including corruption," said spokesman Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman.

"This follows a complaint received from His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, that Mr Nyantakyi has used the President's name and office fraudulently."

No further details were given about the allegations, which follow an investigation by an undercover journalist, Anas Areneyaw Anas, who has previously exposed graft.

There was no immediate comment from the Ghana FA.

Abayie-Buckman said Nyantakyi, who is also a senior member of the Confederation of African Football governing body, was expected to return to Ghana on Wednesday to face questioning.

Akufo-Addo, who came to power in December 2016, has embarked on an anti-corruption drive and in February formally appointed a special prosecutor to look into claims of graft.

An expose by Anas in 2015 into claims of bribery in the judiciary led to the sacking or suspension of dozens of judges.

The case sent shockwaves through the West African nation, which sees itself as a bastion of democracy and good governance in a turbulent region.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Guinea Ex-minister named new Prime Minister - State mediabullet
2 In China Chinese government calls on all mosques to raise national flagbullet
3 Iran Deal 'No alternative' to nuclear deal, EU's Mogherini tells USbullet

Related Articles

NDC Primaries Alabi hopeful of beating Mahama in NDC presidential race
Ghana Country fights malaria chemical resistance with new spray
Gas Supply Ghana owes Nigeria $160m
In Ivory Coast 'Drone academy' offers youth the chance to soar
Richard Akoto Ghanaian teacher's hardwork gets his rural school brand new computers, Microsoft assistance
Gays You can't force homosexuality on us - Ayariga slams US Ambassador
AFRICA CEO FORUM Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa to present his economic recovery project
Faure Gnassingbe Togo opposition suspends protests at Ghana request
International Women's Day 2018 #Africa100: Celebrating 100 exceptional African women
George Weah Liberian president to speak at Africa CEO forum

World

French President Emmanuel Macron presents his government's battle plan for the country's most deprived areas.
President Macron plan for French suburbs slammed as insufficient
Indian protesters burn an effigy of Vedanta Resources boss Anil Agarwal at a protest in Chennai condemning the killings of protesters
In South India Protester dead in second day of clashes
Firefighters spray foam on the wreckage of a plane, after it went off the runway at Toncontin International airport and collapsed over a busy boulevard in Tegucigalpa
In Honduras Six Americans injured in plane crash
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro shake hands in December
Turkey Erdogan congratulates Maduro after controversial election win