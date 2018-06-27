Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Poland sees end to EU differences

European Union Poland sees end to EU differences

Poland told its EU partners Tuesday that differences over reforms of the judiciary, which Brussels says undermine the rule of law and may merit punishment, were coming to an end.

  • Published:
Polish secretary of state for EU affairs Konrad Szymanski said he made Warsaw's case for the reforms -- deemed necessary to remove communist leftovers in the country -- and was pleased with the outcome of two hours of talks with his EU peers play

Polish secretary of state for EU affairs Konrad Szymanski said he made Warsaw's case for the reforms -- deemed necessary to remove communist leftovers in the country -- and was pleased with the outcome of two hours of talks with his EU peers

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Poland told its EU partners Tuesday that differences over reforms of the judiciary, which Brussels says undermine the rule of law and may merit punishment, were coming to an end.

Polish secretary of state for EU affairs Konrad Szymanski said he made Warsaw's case for the reforms -- deemed necessary to remove communist leftovers in the country -- and was pleased with the outcome of two hours of talks with his EU peers.

"I think we have satisfied the EU's curiosity over the judicial reforms in Poland," Szymanski said after the meeting in Luxembourg.

"I am convinced that we are near to the end our differences with the EU," he said, adding that the talks had been about concrete issues, unlike previous general and politically driven exchanges with the European Commission.

In December, Brussels triggered unprecedented Article 7 proceedings against Poland over "systemic threats" to the rule of law, which could eventually see Warsaw's EU voting rights suspended.

European Commission vice president Frans Timmermans has been leading discussions with Warsaw to try and find a solution but on Tuesday he said they had not made any progress.

The exchanges allowed for better understanding and this should help efforts to find a solution, said minister Ekaterina Zaharieva of Bulgaria which holds the current six-month rotating EU presidency.

"A new meeting will be organised to review (Poland's) responses and the reaction (of member states) in order to determine what to do next on the article 7 probe," Zaharieva said.

Minister Szymanski charged that "a certain number of countries clearly preferred to take an aggressive attitude" towards Poland.

For his part Germany's Michael Roth said "this is not about humiliating Poland but we want to know if the Polish government intends to work to respect the independence of the judiciary."

"Without concrete commitments, this process could go on forever."

France's Nathalie Loiseau told reporters that talks since December had not made any substantial difference and the situation was becoming urgent as the judicial changes in Poland came into effect.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Zimbabwe Two dead from presidential rally blastbullet
2 In Mali 32 Fula civilians killed in attack: local groupbullet
3 In Mexico 6 police officers killedbullet

Related Articles

Trump Immigration fears fuel crisis in Western politics
United Nations Members defend rights council after US pullout
In Europe NGOs not above blame on child migrants
Italy Country says Spain should take 'next four' migrant boats
Refugees Poverty-stricken Albania new migrant gateway into EU
UK Country vows simple registration for EU citizens after Brexit
Jean-Claude Juncker Ireland and EU demand solutions to post-Brexit border issue
Emmanuel Macron Pope receives French president at the Vatican
In Ukraine Two minors in custody over deadly Roma attack
In Turkey Erdogan fetes poll triumph, opposition troubled

World

Melania Trump's last surprise visit to the US-Mexico border yielded a surprise choice of apparel, lettering on her jacket reading "I really don't care. Do U?" -- a cryptic message that sent the internet ablaze
Melania Trump US First Lady to visit immigrant children holding centers
The secretary of the Nicaraguan Association for Human Rights (ANPDH), Alvaro Leiva (L), reports on Nicaraguan citizens killed between April 19 and June 25, 2018 in the protests against President Daniel Ortega; more than 200 people have died
In Nicaragua Rights groups sound alarm over rising death toll
UN chief Antonio Guterres says Congolese, Malian and Yemeni groups have been added to a black list of those violating children's rights in wartime
UN DR Congo, Mali, Yemen groups join black list
A report from Amnesty says Myanmar army commander-in-chief Min Aung Hlaing and 12 other senior officials oversaw an orchestrated campaign of violence against the Rohingya
AmnestyInternational Myanmar military leaders guilty of 'crimes against humanity' - Group