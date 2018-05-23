Home > News > World >

Poisoned ex-spy's daughter says wants to return to Russia 'in future'

Yulia Skripal Poisoned ex-spy's daughter says wants to return to Russia 'in future'

Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned with her ex-spy father in Britain in March, said in a video statement Wednesday she would like to eventually return to Russia but first needed to get better.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned in Salisbury along with her father, Russian spy Sergei Skripal, speaks to media representatives in London, on May 23, 2018 play

Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned in Salisbury along with her father, Russian spy Sergei Skripal, speaks to media representatives in London, on May 23, 2018

(POOL/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned with her ex-spy father in Britain in March, said in a video statement Wednesday she would like to eventually return to Russia but first needed to get better.

"I was discharged from hospital on April 9th but my treatment is continuing," Yulia Skripal said in a video statement to Reuters which was broadcast on national television in Russia.

"In the future I hope to return home back to my country," she said.

The 33-year-old, who is under the protection of the British government, spoke from an undisclosed location. She wore a light blue dress and smiled as she began to speak.

Speaking in Russian, she said she was grateful to Russian diplomats for their help but said she "was not ready" to accept assistance from the Russian embassy at this stage.

"I don't want to go into details but I would just like to say that the treatment was invasive and deeply depressing," she said in her first media appearance since the March 4 poisoning.

"I try to take one day at a time and want to help my father until he fully recovers," she added.

"My life has been turned upside down and right now I am trying to come to terms with incredible changes in my life, both physical and emotional."

Sergei and Yulia Skripal were found slumped on a bench in the English city of Salisbury in March, sparking a bitter diplomatic crisis between Moscow and London, who say a nerve agent developed in the Soviet Union was used on the pair.

Yulia Skripal was visiting her father when the attack took place.

Sergei Skripal had moved to Britain in 2010 as part of a spy exchange after being imprisoned in Russia for selling secrets to British intelligence while he was working for the GRU, Russia's premier foreign military intelligence agency.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Guinea Ex-minister named new Prime Minister - State mediabullet
2 In China Chinese government calls on all mosques to raise national flagbullet
3 In Honduras Six Americans injured in plane crashbullet

Related Articles

In Russia Putin wishes Skripal 'good health' after discharge from hospital
Sergei Skripal Former Russian spy discharged from hospital
Britain Country accuses 'reckless Russia' of breaking chemical arms ban
Spy Poison Case Global arms watchdog starts talks
Politics The nerve agent used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal was delivered 'in a liquid form'
In Britain Government says Russia spied on Skripals before poisoning
Sergei Lavrov Russia accuses Boris Johnson of 'distorting' OPCW findings on Skripals
In Britain Government calls for UN meeting on OPCW nerve attack findings
In UK Watchdog confirms findings on nerve agent used on Russian ex-spy
Politics Independent inspectors back up UK assessment that Russia poisoned former spy

World

Approval of the 2018 budget is crucial for the survival of the minority government of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (R) until the next election in 2020
Mariano Rajoy Spain PM gets backing for budget despite Catalan crisis
The Turkish central bank's rate hike ends days of suspense after Erdogan pressed for lower rates to boost growth
Turkey Country makes sharp emergency rate hike to stem lira losses
A group of Danish soldiers and the Danish flag stand on the Hans Island between Greenland and Canada in this undated file picture
Arctic Island Canada, Denmark seek to settle dispute
US and Chinese authorities are investigating the matter, an embassy spokeswoman said
In China US staffer suffers brain injury after 'sound' incident