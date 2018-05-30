Home > News > World >

Palestinian injured in Gaza protests dies of wounds: ministry

In Gaza Palestinian injured protests dies of wounds: ministry

A Palestinian shot by Israeli forces during protests and clashes on the Gaza border died of his wounds Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Palestinian paramedics carry away a wounded protester during a demonstration along the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip on May 25, 2018 play

Palestinian paramedics carry away a wounded protester during a demonstration along the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip on May 25, 2018

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Palestinian shot by Israeli forces during protests and clashes on the Gaza border died of his wounds Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Naji Ghonaim, 23, was wounded several days ago near Rafah in southern Gaza, the ministry said, without giving a specific date.

He was later transferred to Jerusalem for treatment but died Wednesday morning, the Ramallah-based ministry said in a statement.

Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry also confirmed Ghonaim's death.

At least 122 Palestinians have been killed since mass protests and clashes broke out along the Gaza border on March 30.

No Israelis have been killed.

The protests peaked on May 14 when at least 61 Palestinians were killed as thousands approached the heavily guarded border fence on the same day the United States moved its Israel embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Israel says its actions are necessary to defend its borders and stop infiltrations. It accuses Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas of seeking to use the protests as cover for attacks.

Palestinians say protesters in the demonstrations against Israel's decade-long blockade of Gaza have been shot while posing no threat to soldiers.

Separately on Tuesday Islamist groups from Gaza fired dozens of mortars at Israel, leading to Israeli air strikes.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Alan Bean Moonwalking astronaut-artist dies at 86bullet
2 Michel Temer Brazil hopes for end of truck strike on eighth daybullet
3 In Pakistan Military says ex-spy chief will not be allowed to leave...bullet

Related Articles

World Democratic candidate who criticized Israel faces charges of Anti-Semitism
United Nations Kuwait at UN seeks backing for Palestinian protection
In Gaza Palestinians launch boats to protest Israeli blockade
In Gaza People plan to try to breach Israeli sea blockade
In Gaza 2 Palestinian militants killed by Israeli fire
Peace Corps How Reps laid to rest bill seeking to override Buhari's veto
In Gaza Tear gas baby left off official death count
Buhari House of Representatives backs president, step down Nigerian Peace Corps Bill
Palestine Country join 2 UN agencies, chemical weapons pact

World

A Colombian soldier stands guard in Tumaco near the Ecuadoran border
In Colombia FARC says 24 ex-combatants killed this year
Anti-Kremlin Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko apologised to his wife
Arkady Babchenko Anti-Kremlin journalist back from the dead as Ukraine admits set-up
Romania's top anti-corruption prosecutor Laura Kovesi is a former basketball player
Klaus Iohannis Court forces Romanian president to fire anti-graft prosecutor
The crisis in Italy is fuelling fresh fears about the long-term credibility of the eurozone
European Union Brussels lies low as Italy crisis continues