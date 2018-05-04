Home > News > World >

Opposition supporters held ahead of anti-Putin rally

Alexei Navalny Opposition supporters held ahead of anti-Putin rally

Several supporters of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny have been detained across the country ahead of a rally to protest Vladimir Putin's swearing-in for a fourth Kremlin term, monitors said on Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Russian President Vladimir Putin will be inaugurated for a second term on Monday play

Russian President Vladimir Putin will be inaugurated for a second term on Monday

(POOL/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Several supporters of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny have been detained across the country ahead of a rally to protest Vladimir Putin's swearing-in for a fourth Kremlin term, monitors said on Friday.

Navalny, who was barred from challenging Putin in the March presidential election, has called on supporters to gather in central Moscow and other cities on Saturday, two days ahead of Putin's inauguration.

Ahead of the rallies, several members of his team across Russia have been detained, said OVD-Info, an independent monitoring group.

Activists were detained in Saint Petersburg, the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, the southern city of Krasnodar and in Tambov some 460 kilometres (290 miles) south of Moscow.

In Ryazan in western Russia an activist was illegally held by police for five hours over the distribution of leaflets ahead of the rally, the monitoring group said.

"Craven old man Putin thinks he is a tsar," Navalny said on Twitter. "But he is not our tsar so take to the streets on May 5."

In Moscow, Saint Petersburg and a number of other cities authorities have not granted permission for the staging of the opposition rallies.

The opposition staged a rally last month on demand internet freedom in Russia play

The opposition staged a rally last month on demand internet freedom in Russia

(AFP/File)

Observers have expressed fears that the demonstrations could lead to clashes with police and mass arrests after similar protests in 2012 led to a huge crackdown on the protest movement.

In May 2012, tens of thousands took to the streets to protest Putin's inauguration for a third Kremlin term.

The rallies descended into clashes with police and more than 400 protesters were detained.

Criminal charges were brought against around 30 demonstrators and many of them were sentenced to prison terms of between 2.5 years and 4.5 years.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was barred from challenging Vladimir Putin in the March election play

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was barred from challenging Vladimir Putin in the March election

(AFP/File)

Putin, who has ruled Russia for almost two decades, was re-elected for a fourth Kremlin term in March.

He recorded his best ever election performance with more than 76 percent of the vote.

Opposition and independent monitors reported ballot stuffing and other cases of alleged fraud as the Kremlin pushed for a high turnout to give greater legitimacy to Putin's new term.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 South Korea Country confirms arrival of F-22 stealth fighters for drillbullet
2 Air France KLM Chief puts job on the line in standoff with unionsbullet
3 In Syria Missile strikes kills 26, mostly Iranian, forcesbullet

Related Articles

Armenia Country street protests pose no danger to Kremlin: analysts
Vladimir Putin Kremlin's earnings list gives glimpse of officials' wealth
Vladimir Putin Russian city scraps direct mayoral vote in blow to President's critic
Russian Mall Fire Calls for sackings over safety violations
In Russia Media boycott parliament over sex scandal
Politics 'He has something to fear': Former CIA Director John Brennan says Russia 'may have something' damaging on Trump
In Russia Putin's victory boosted by Western ostracism: media
Russia Election Vladimir Putin set for fourth term with 74 percent of vote: exit poll
Vladimir Putin President appeals to 'love of fatherland' to get Russians to polls
Alexei Navalny Facing raids and jail, anti-Kremlin opposition readies to monitor polls

World

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas gestures as he chairs a Palestinian National Council meeting in Ramallah on April 30, 2018
Palestine President Abbas reelected head of Palestine Liberation Organization
Lebanon prepares to hold its first parliamentary election in nine years on May 6, 2018 with ruling parties seeking to preserve a fragile power-sharing arrangement despite regional tensions
Hezbollah Movement Ruling parties to keep their clout as Lebanon votes
Thousands of people have been told to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano
Hawaii Hundreds of residents flee US state volcano eruption
"I accept the consequences of this vote and will tender my resignation to the boards of Air France and Air France-KLM in coming days," said Jean-Marc Janaillac after 55.44 percent of Air France workers voted against a pay deal
Jean-Marc Janaillac Air France-KLM boss resigns after staff reject pay deal