Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Opponents await Ortega's next move after Nicaraguan bishops plea

Daniel Ortega Opponents await president's next move after Nicaraguan bishops plea

Opponents of Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega waited Friday for his response to a plea by Roman Catholic bishops to end violence as the death toll in two months of anti-government protests rose to 212.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
People celebrate behind a barricade after the arrival of bishops of the Episcopal Conference and members of the Civic Alliance in Masaya play

People celebrate behind a barricade after the arrival of bishops of the Episcopal Conference and members of the Civic Alliance in Masaya

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Opponents of Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega waited Friday for his response to a plea by Roman Catholic bishops to end violence as the death toll in two months of anti-government protests rose to 212.

The bishops -- tasked last month with mediating an increasingly bloody confrontation between the opposition and government -- traveled to the besieged opposition city of Masaya on Thursday "to avoid another massacre."

They said police commissioner Ramon Avellan committed to end attacks by police and pro-Ortega paramilitaries and release those arrested during the protests.

Avellan "told us that he was going to make the call to suspend all harassment" in Masaya, Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes said.

"Let's see if it's really true," said Brenes, who led the influential bishops' mission to the flashpoint city with the Vatican's envoy to Nicaragua Waldemar Stanislaw.

Silvio Baez, Managua's auxiliary bishop, said the commissioner had also agreed to release detainees in Masaya and other surrounding towns.

Two men (C) who had been arrested in recent protests walk next to a priest and a Nicaraguan Association for Human Rights (ANPDH) member after being released from jail in Masaya play

Two men (C) who had been arrested in recent protests walk next to a priest and a Nicaraguan Association for Human Rights (ANPDH) member after being released from jail in Masaya

(AFP)

The bishops did not say how many protesters would be released. They said they would work with the Nicaraguan Association for Human Rights to also win the release of young protesters held at Managua's El Chipote prison.

Masaya, once a stronghold of Ortega's Sandinista revolution, has been a focal point of protests aimed at forcing him out of office. Last Monday, it declared itself to be in rebellion against his government.

At least 23 people have been killed in the city since the unrest began, but there as of early Friday there were no reports of more clashes.

Death toll rising

Meanwhile, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights said Friday that the death toll during two months of anti-government unrest has risen to 212, faulting Ortega's government for "serious" human rights violations.

"Nicaragua has not fulfilled its international obligations to respect, protect and guarantee human rights in the context of the social protests that began on April 18," the rights body said in its report after its visit to the Central American country.

"On the contrary, the IACHR found that the state response has been characterized by the repression and criminalization of the demostrators and the social movement they represent, which has resulted in serious violations of human rights," the 97-page document said.

A man (L) who had been arrested in recent protests embraces a relative after being released from jail in Masaya play

A man (L) who had been arrested in recent protests embraces a relative after being released from jail in Masaya

(AFP)

The Washington-based group said more than 1,300 people had been wounded in the unrest.

Nicaragua's descent into chaos began when relatively small protests against now-scrapped social security reforms exploded into a popular uprising against Ortega, whose forces met demonstrators with a violent crackdown.

"State violence has been aimed at discouraging participation in demonstrations and quelling this expression of political dissent," the IACHR concluded, calling on Nicaragua's government to "reach a constitutional, democratic and peaceful solution to this human rights crisis."

The IACHR presented the report Friday during a special session of the Washington-based Permanent Council of the Organization of American States.

Carlos Trujillo, the US permanent representative to the OAS, said Washington would "continue to pressure for democracy in Nicaragua."

Masaya, once a stronghold of Ortega's Sandinista revolution, has been a focal point of protests aimed at forcing him out of office play

Masaya, once a stronghold of Ortega's Sandinista revolution, has been a focal point of protests aimed at forcing him out of office

(AFP)

"The US condemns the intimidation campaign by the government of Nicaragua," he said, saying the Ortega administration "must be held accountable for the violence."

The latest round of negotiations aimed at ending Nicaragua's violence once again fell apart on Monday, with the bishops and civil groups accusing the government of failing to act on a promise to allow more probes from international organizations.

A one-time leftist guerrilla, Ortega led the country from 1979 to 1990 and then returned to the presidency in 2007, now serving his third consecutive term.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Trump Russia warns against President 'alarming' plans for US space...bullet
2 Turkey Country gets first F-35 delivery from USbullet
3 Robert Mugabe Former president in Singapore for health checkbullet

Related Articles

In Nicaragua Death toll from protests rises to 212: rights body
In Nicaragua Town defies government siege to bury dead
In Nicaragua Country dialogue to end crisis falls apart
Nicaragua Crisis talks: Country agrees to allow probe of deadly unrest
In Nicaragua Bishops summon government, civil leaders aiming to revive talks
In Nicaragua Two months of deadly chaos
In Nicaragua Top civic group calls strike as anti-president fury grows
In Nicaragua Crisis leaves vital street market with economic bruises
In Nicaragua Violence rages as prospect of crisis talks hangs in limbo

World

Saudi Arabia won the day
OPEC Defusing row, organization agrees to output rise
Afghan refugee Hasmatullah Fazelpur has finally been granted refugee status
In Germany Afghan illegally expelled, granted asylum
The Czech Republic could become the first post-communist member of the EU to legalise same-sex marriage
In Czech Republic Government on track to be first post-communist nation with gay marriage
Liviu Dragnea, the leader of Romania's Social Democratic Party ruling party, has been convicted for a second time but said he would not resign
In Romania Ruling party chief defiant despite new jail term